Global-e to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter 2023 on May 22, 2023

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE) the global leader of Direct-To-Consumer cross border ecommerce enablement, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, before market opens on Monday, May 22, 2023.



Global-e will host a conference call to review its financial results and outlook.

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET United States/Canada Toll Free: 1-877-704-4453 International Toll: +1-201-389-0920

Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to scheduled start time. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e’s website at: https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations



A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Global-E Online Ltd.

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer cross-border ecommerce. The chosen partner of over 1,000 brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end ecommerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com.

