BRT Apartments Corp. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

GREAT NECK, N.Y., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE: BRT), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Highlights

Reported results for the first quarter of 2023 of a net loss of $4.1 million, or $(0.21) per diluted share, Funds from Operations, or FFO, of $0.28 per diluted share and Adjusted Funds from Operations, or AFFO, of $0.36 per diluted share.

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures was $815,000 in the first quarter of 2023 and $1.2 million for the corresponding 2022 quarter.

Combined Portfolio NOI increased 1.0% for the first quarter when compared with the prior-year period; the Company estimates that it would have reported a Combined Portfolio NOI increase of 3.6% after adjusting for the difference between contractual insurance premiums and the timing effect of early cancellation costs related to the implementation of the new master insurance policy plus water damage repairs at a property and storm-related expenses, the latter of which is expected to be largely recovered through insurance claims.

Fully repaid outstanding borrowings of $19 million on the $60 million credit facility with proceeds from a fixed-rate mortgage loan secured by Silvana Oaks in North Charleston, SC.

Affirmed full year 2023 guidance and accompanying assumptions previously issued on March 14, 2023.





See the reconciliations provided later in this release of FFO, AFFO and Combined Portfolio NOI, to net income, as calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the definitions of such terms under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions."

Jeffrey A. Gould, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “The underlying performance of the portfolio was in line with our expectations with combined portfolio revenue up 7.1%, average monthly rental revenue up 10.9% and average occupancy at 94.2%. Combined portfolio NOI increased 1.0% due to these rental increases but was offset primarily by the impact from higher insurance and storm-related expenses. We expect sequential improvement in Combined Portfolio NOI through the year. The spring leasing season is well underway, and we are seeing operational improvements with Combined Portfolio rent spreads in April up 4.6% on a blended basis. Those positive trends to date in the second quarter should enable us to outperform the winter months and take advantage of the strong demand in our markets.”

“We are on schedule with the expected disposition of Chatham Court Reflections in the second quarter and the acquisition of The Winterfield at Midlothian by year end. We have significantly reduced our outstanding exposure to higher interest rates and have no debt maturities until 2025. Our $73 million in liquidity also enhances the flexibility to selectively pursue new opportunities that meet our stringent underwriting criteria.”

First Quarter Financial and Operating Results

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $4.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $11.5 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the corresponding 2022 quarter. The prior-year period included BRT’s $13.0 million (or $0.70 per diluted share) share of a gain from the sale of a property owned by an unconsolidated subsidiary.

FFO was $5.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the current quarter, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the corresponding 2022 quarter, primarily due to increased corporate level interest expense and increased amortization of restricted stock and restricted stock unit expense.

AFFO was $6.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to AFFO of $7.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the corresponding 2022 quarter, primarily due to increased corporate level interest expense.

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures for the current quarter was $815,000 compared to $1.2 million in the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Combined Portfolio NOI in the current quarter increased by 1.0% to $15.5 million; the Company estimates that it would have reported Combined Portfolio NOI of 3.6% after adjusting for the difference between contractual insurance premiums and the timing effect of early cancellation costs related to the implementation of the new master insurance policy plus water damage repairs at a property and storm-related expenses, the latter of which is largely expected to be recovered through insurance claims. The Company estimates the combined impact from all of these expenses totaled approximately $396,000 in the first quarter.

Diluted per share net income, FFO and AFFO during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 reflect the approximate 567,000 increase in weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, primarily due to stock issuances pursuant to the Company’s at-the-market offering, equity incentive and dividend reinvestment programs during 2022.

For leases signed during the first quarter in the Combined Portfolio, the Company experienced a 6.7% increase on renewal leases, a 3.3% increase on new leases and a 5.3% increase on a blended basis. The rent-to-income ratio for all new leases signed in the first quarter is 25%. For leases signed during the month of April 2023, the Company experienced a 5.6% increase on renewals, a 3.5% increase on new leases and a 4.6% increase on a blended basis.





Transaction and Financing Activity

As previously reported, on February 24, 2023, the Company closed on a new, interest-only mortgage secured by Silvana Oaks in the amount of $21.2 million at a fixed rate of 4.45% and a maturity date of March 2033. The proceeds from the financing were used to pay off in full the outstanding balance of $19 million on the Company’s $60 million credit facility.

As previously announced, in March 2023, the Company entered into an agreement to acquire a 238-unit multifamily property constructed in 2019 and located in Richmond, VA, for a purchase price of approximately $62.5 million. The purchase price includes the assumption of approximately $32 million of mortgage debt bearing an interest rate of 3.34% and maturing in 2061. BRT anticipates that this transaction will be completed by year end.

As previously announced, in March 2023, the unconsolidated joint venture that owns Chatham Court and Reflections, a 494-unit multi-family property located in Dallas, TX, and in which the Company has a 50% interest, agreed to sell the property. BRT’s share of the gain from this sale is estimated to be approximately $14.6 million and its share of the related early extinguishment of debt charge to be $167,000. The Company anticipates that this sale will be completed in the second quarter of 2023 and result in an IRR of 22% over a seven-year hold with approximately $19 million in net proceeds available to deploy for new investment opportunities.





Debt Metrics and Liquidity

At March 31, 2023, BRT’s available liquidity was approximately $75.3 million, comprised of $15.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and $60.0 million available under its credit facility.

At May 1, 2023, BRT’s available liquidity was approximately $73.4 million, including $13.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and up to $60.0 million available under its credit facility. At May 1, 2023, the interest rate on the facility was 8.00%.

Guidance for Full Year 2023

The Company affirmed its full year 2023 guidance and accompanying assumptions previously issued on March 14, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

BRT discloses FFO, AFFO, NOI and Combined Portfolio NOI because it believes that such metrics are widely recognized and appropriate measure of the performance of an equity REIT.

BRT computes FFO in accordance with the “White Paper on Funds from Operations” issued by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) and NAREIT's related guidance. FFO is defined in the White Paper as net income (calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect funds from operations on the same basis.

BRT computes AFFO by adjusting FFO for loss on extinguishment of debt, our straight-line rent accruals, restricted stock and RSU compensation expense, fair value adjustment of mortgage debt, gain on insurance recovery, insurance recovery from casualty loss and deferred mortgage and debt costs (including, in each case as applicable, from its share of its unconsolidated joint ventures). Since the NAREIT White Paper does not provide guidelines for computing AFFO, the computation of AFFO may vary from one REIT to another.

BRT computes NOI by adjusting net income (loss) to (a) add back (1) depreciation expense, (2) general and administrative expenses, (3) interest expense, (4) loss on extinguishment of debt, (5) equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures and equity in earnings from the sale of unconsolidated joint venture, (6) provision for taxes, (7) the impact of non-controlling interests, and (b) deduct (1) other income, (2) gain on sale of real estate and partnership interest, and (3) gain on insurance recoveries related to casualty loss.

BRT defines “Combined Portfolio” as the consolidated same store properties, the unconsolidated same store properties presented on a pro rata share basis, and the other multifamily properties that BRT currently owns presented at 100% ownership for all periods presented. The Combined Portfolio includes 29 properties totaling 8,201 units for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The pro rata share reflects BRT’s percentage equity interest in the applicable subsidiary. BRT uses pro rata share to help provide a better understanding of the impact of its unconsolidated joint ventures on its operations. However, the use of pro rata information has limitations. Among other things, as a result of the allocation/distribution provisions of the agreements governing the unconsolidated joint ventures, BRT’s share of the gain/loss with respect to such venture may be different than (and generally less than that) implied by its percentage equity interest therein. Further, the use of pro rata share is not representative of its operations and accounts as presented in accordance with GAAP.

The accounts and results for remaining properties in which the partner interest was purchased by BRT had previously been reflected in our unconsolidated results for the entirety of the periods being presented. As a result, in order to help ensure the comparability of our Combined Portfolio NOI for the periods presented, we are including 100% of the NOI of these properties for the periods prior to their acquisition of the partners’ interests.

BRT believes that FFO, AFFO, NOI and Combined Portfolio NOI are useful and standard supplemental measures of the operating performance for equity REITs and are used frequently by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating equity REITs, many of which present such metrics when reporting their operating results. FFO and AFFO are intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, which assures that the value of real estate assets diminish predictability over time. In fact, real estate values have historically risen and fallen with market conditions. As a result, BRT believes that FFO and AFFO provide a performance measure that when compared year-over-year, should reflect the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, interest costs and other matters without the inclusion of depreciation and amortization, providing a perspective that may not be necessarily apparent from net income. BRT also considers FFO, AFFO and NOI to be useful in evaluating property acquisitions and dispositions. BRT views Combined Portfolio NOI as an important measure of operating performance because it allows a comparison of operating results of properties owned for the entirety of the current and comparable periods and therefore eliminates variations caused by acquisitions, dispositions or partner buyouts during the periods.

FFO, AFFO, NOI and Combined Portfolio NOI do not represent net income or cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP. FFO, AFFO, NOI and Combined Portfolio NOI should not be considered to be an alternative to net income as a reliable measure of BRT’s operating performance; nor should FFO, AFFO, NOI and Combined Portfolio NOI be considered an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities (as defined by GAAP) as measures of liquidity. Further, because there is no industry standard definition of NOI and practice is divergent across the industry, the computation of NOI may from one REIT to another.

Additional Information

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of March 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 29 multi-family properties with 8,201 units in 11 states. For additional information on BRT’s operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at www.brtapartments.com .

Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at: https://brtapartments.com/investor-relations . The Form 10-Q can also be linked through the “Investor Relations” section of BRT’s website.

BRT APARTMENTS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Real estate properties, net of accumulated depreciation $ 647,476 $ 651,603 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 41,163 42,576 Cash and cash equivalents 15,252 20,281 Restricted cash 830 872 Other assets 14,980 16,786 Total assets $ 719,701 $ 732,118 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Mortgages payable, net of deferred costs $ 423,820 $ 403,792 Junior subordinated notes, net of deferred costs 37,128 37,123 Credit facility, net of deferred costs — 18,502 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 15,419 22,631 Total Liabilities 476,367 482,048 Total BRT Apartments Corp. stockholders’ equity 243,316 250,088 Non-controlling interests 18 (18 ) Total Equity 243,334 250,070 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 719,701 $ 732,118







BRT APARTMENTS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: Rental and other revenues from real estate properties $ 22,939 $ 11,430 Other income — 4 Total revenues 22,939 11,434 Expenses: Real estate operating expenses 10,434 4,753 Interest expense 5,483 2,021 General and administrative 4,055 3,633 Depreciation and amortization 8,008 3,606 Total expenses 27,980 14,013 Total revenue less total expenses (5,041 ) (2,579 ) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures 815 1,230 Equity in earnings from sale of unconsolidated joint ventures properties — 12,961 Gain on sale of real estate — 6 Gain on insurance recovery 240 — (Loss) income from continuing operations (3,986 ) 11,618 Income tax provision 76 74 (Loss) income from continuing operations, net of taxes (4,062 ) 11,544 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (36 ) (36 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (4,098 ) $ 11,508 Per share amounts attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) $ 0.62 Funds from operations - Note 1 $ 5,282 $ 6,461 Funds from operations per common share - diluted - Note 2 $ 0.28 $ 0.35 Adjusted funds from operations - Note 1 $ 6,874 $ 7,243 Adjusted funds from operations per common share - diluted - Note 2 $ 0.36 $ 0.39 Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 18,064,301 17,561,802 Diluted 18,064,301 17,654,349







BRT APARTMENTS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Note 1: Funds from operations is summarized in the following table: GAAP Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (4,098 ) $ 11,508 Add: depreciation of properties 8,008 3,606 Add: our share of depreciation in unconsolidated joint venture properties 1,376 4,318 Deduct: our share of equity in earnings from sale of unconsolidated joint venture properties — (12961 ) Deduct: gain on sale of real estate — (6 ) Adjustments for non-controlling interests (4 ) (4 ) NAREIT Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders 5,282 6,461 Adjustments for: straight-line rent accruals 19 6 Add: our share of loss on extinguishment of debt from unconsolidated joint venture properties — 19 Add: amortization of restricted stock and RSU expense 1,410 974 Add: amortization of deferred mortgage and debt costs 252 77 Add: our share of deferred mortgage costs from unconsolidated joint venture properties 27 93 Add: amortization of fair value adjustment for mortgage debt 157 — Less: gain on insurance proceeds (240 ) — Less: our share of gain on insurance proceeds from unconsolidated joint venture properties (30 ) (386 ) Adjustments for non-controlling interests (3 ) (1 ) Adjusted funds from operations attributable to common stockholders $ 6,874 $ 7,243







BRT APARTMENTS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Note 2: Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (0.21 ) $ 0.62 Add: depreciation of properties 0.42 0.20 Add: our share of depreciation in unconsolidated joint venture properties 0.07 0.23 Deduct: our share of equity in earnings from sale of unconsolidated joint venture properties — (0.70 ) Deduct: gain on sale of real estate — — Adjustment for non-controlling interests — — NAREIT Funds from operations per diluted common share 0.28 0.35 Adjustments for: straight line rent accruals — — Add: our share of loss on extinguishment of debt from unconsolidated joint venture properties — — Add: amortization of restricted stock and RSU expense 0.07 0.05 Add: amortization of deferred mortgage and debt costs 0.01 — Add: our share of deferred mortgage and debt costs from unconsolidated joint venture properties — 0.01 Add: amortization of fair value adjustment for mortgage debt 0.01 — Less: gain on insurance proceeds (0.01 ) — Less: our share of gain on insurance proceeds from unconsolidated joint venture — (0.02 ) Adjustments for non-controlling interests — — Adjusted funds from operations per diluted common share $ 0.36 $ 0.39 Diluted shares outstanding for FFO and AFFO 19,137,577 18,570,639







BRT APARTMENTS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NOI TO NET INCOME

(Unaudited)

The following tables provides a reconciliation of NOI to net income attributable to common stockholders as computed in accordance with GAAP for the periods presented:

Consolidated Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 GAAP Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (4,098 ) $ 11,508 Less: Other Income — (4 ) Add: Interest expense 5,483 2,021 General and administrative 4,055 3,633 Impairment charge — — Depreciation and amortization 8,008 3,606 Provision for taxes 76 74 Less: Gain on sale of real estate — (6 ) Equity in earnings from sale of unconsolidated joint

venture properties — (12,961 ) Gain on insurance recoveries (240 ) — Adjust for: Equity in (earnings) of unconsolidated joint venture properties (815 ) (1,230 ) Add: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 36 36 Net Operating Income $ 12,505 $ 6,677 Less: Non-same store Net Operating Income 6,127 320 Same store Net Operating Income $ 6,378 $ 6,357







BRT APARTMENTS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NOI AT UNCONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

The following tables provides a reconciliation of NOI to equity in loss of unconsolidated joint ventures as computed in accordance with GAAP for the periods presented for BRT's pro rata share of NOI at its unconsolidated subsidiaries. Also presented is the combined same store NOI for Consolidated and Unconsolidated subsidiaries:

Unconsolidated Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 BRT's equity in earnings from sale of unconsolidated joint venture properties and equity in loss of joint ventures $ 815 $ 14,191 Add: Interest expense 1,252 3,944 Depreciation 1,377 4,318 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 19 Less: Gain on insurances recoveries (30 ) (386 ) Gain on sale of real estate — (12,961 ) Equity in earnings of joint ventures (113 ) (55 ) Net Operating Income $ 3,301 $ 9,070 Less: Non-same store Net Operating Income $ — $ 5,900 Same store Net Operating Income $ 3,301 $ 3,170 Consolidated same store Net Operating Income $ 6,378 $ 6,357 Unconsolidated same store Net Operating Income $ 3,301 $ 3,170 Buyout same store Net Operating Income $ 5,859 $ 5,854 Combined same store Net Operating Income 15,538 15,381







BRT APARTMENTS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

The condensed income statements below present, for the periods indicated, a reconciliation of the information that appears in note 8 of BRT's Quarterly report on Form 10-Q to BRT's pro rata share of the operations of its unconsolidated subsidiaries:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Total Partner Share BRT's Pro-Rata Share Revenues: Rental and other revenue $ 12,132 $ 5,889 $ 6,243 Total revenues $ 12,132 $ 5,889 $ 6,243 Expenses: Real estate operating expenses 5,675 2,733 2,942 Interest expense 2,455 1,203 1,252 Depreciation 2,707 1,330 1,377 Total expenses 10,837 5,266 5,571 Total revenues less total expenses 1,295 623 672 Equity in earnings of joint ventures 113 — 113 Gain on insurance recoveries 65 35 30 Net loss (income) $ 1,473 $ 658 $ 815 (1 )

________________

(1) Reflects BRT's share as determined in accordance with GAAP - not its pro-rata share.







Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Total Partner Share BRT's Pro-Rata Share Revenues: Rental and other revenue $ 25,231 $ 8,896 $ 16,335 Total revenues $ 25,231 $ 8,896 $ 16,335 Expenses: Real estate operating expenses 11,169 3,904 7,265 Interest expense 6,026 2,082 3,944 Depreciation 6,636 2,318 4,318 Total expenses 23,831 8,304 15,527 Total revenues less total expenses 1,400 592 808 Equity in earnings of joint ventures 55 — 55 Gain on insurance recoveries 515 129 386 Gain on sale of real estate 23,652 10,691 12,961 Loss on extinguishment of debt (30 ) (11 ) (19 ) Net loss $ 25,592 $ 11,401 $ 14,191 (1 )

________________

(1) Reflects BRT's share as determined in accordance with GAAP - not its pro-rata share.



