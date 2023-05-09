Coastal Cloud Garners Acclaim Yet Again, Honored on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces

Palm Coast, Florida, USA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Cloud has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

Founded in 2012, Coastal Cloud is a Salesforce Multi-Cloud Expert Partner providing consulting, implementation, and managed services for businesses, nonprofits, and the public sector. With a team of over 500 experts holding more than 1,700 Salesforce certifications, Coastal Cloud has also been recognized by Florida Trend and Kentucky Magazine as a top employer state-wide, having solution centers in both Florida and Kentucky.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“When Tim and I started Coastal Cloud, we wanted to create a company that we would have wanted to work for, key to this is a workplace that our team enjoys collaborating in every day,” states Sara Hale, President and co-founder of Coastal Cloud. “A great work environment is critical to our mission of making our clients successful. This is an honor to be recognized for something our entire team works hard at improving every day!”

“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”

About Coastal Cloud

Coastal Cloud is a Salesforce Multi-Cloud Expert Partner based in Palm Coast, Florida. Through its unique consulting business model, the company provides implementations and managed services to assist clients in migrating to next-generation systems. With a team of over 500 experts holding more than 1,700 Salesforce certifications, Coastal Cloud has pre-configured the Salesforce platform to serve a wide variety of industries, including communications and media, healthcare, high-tech, manufacturing, private equity, and more. Coastal Cloud has earned a 5/5 Customer Satisfaction rating on the Salesforce AppExchange and is ranked #1 on G2.com for Salesforce Consulting. For the third year in a row, Coastal Cloud has received the Salesforce Customer Success Partner Innovation Award. For more information, please visit www.CoastalCloud.US.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

