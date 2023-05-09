KH Group Plc
Stock Exchange Release 9 May 2023 at 11.15 am EEST
Sievi Capital plc’s new trade name KH Group Plc has been registered in the Trade Register
The Annual General Meeting of Sievi Capital plc held on 4 May 2023 decided to change the trade name of the company to KH Group Plc, in Finnish KH Group Oyj. The name change has been registered in the Trade Register today 9 May 2023. Concurrently, the company’s line of business has been amended as a consequence of the change in strategy announced by the company on 15 December 2022.
The name of the company in the book-entry system and in the stock exchange’s trading system will be changed as of 10 May 2023. The current trading code of the share, SIEVI, will be amended as a result of the change in the trade name, and from 10 May 2023 onwards the trading code of the company’s share is KHG.
Updated identifiers:
New company name: KH Group Plc
New trading code: KHG
New issuer code: KHG
ISIN code: FI0009008924
Order book ID: 24348
Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our medium-term objective is to become an industrial group built around the business of KH-Koneet Group. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.