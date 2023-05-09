Gabelli Funds to Host 9th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium at the Harvard Club, New York, NY

RYE, N.Y., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our 9th Annual Waste Management Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York, NY on May 11th. The conference will draw companies with a focus on the themes of waste, water treatment, and the environment. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.



Agenda

7:50 Gabelli Waste & Sustainability Team

Tony Bancroft & Hanna Howard

8:00 Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE)

Andrew Littlefair, President & CEO; Robert Vreeland, CFO

8:30 WM (NYSE: WM)

Ed Egl, IR

9:00 Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST)

John Casella, CEO & Chairman; Charlie Wohlhuter, IR

9:30 Republic Services (NYSE: RSG)

Brian DelGhiaccio, CFO; Aaron Evans, VP IR

10:00 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR)

Randall C. Stuewe, CEO and Chairman

10:30 Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN)

Joe Box, Director - Finance

11:00 Heritage Crystal-Clean (NASDAQ: HCCI)

Mark DeVita, CFO

11:30 Silgan Holdings (NYSE: SLGN)

Alexander Hutter, VP IR

12:15 Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL)

Daniel Fisher, President & CEO

12:45 Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP)

Fady Mansour, CFO; Kevin O’Dowd, VP IR

1:15 The Planting Hope Company (TSXV: MYLK)

Julia Stamberger, CEO

1:45 Good Natured Products (TSXV: GDNP)

Paul Antoniadis, CEO

1x1 Meetings Only

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL)

Cindy Miller, CEO; Janet Zelenka, CFO/CIO, Andrew Ellis, IR

Harsco (NYSE: HSC)

David Martin, IR

The Harvard Club, New York City, NY

Thursday, May 11th, 2023

Registration link: CLICK HERE

For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact:

Miles McQuillen, AVP Private Wealth Management, MMcQuillen@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:

Tony Bancroft Portfolio Manager (914) 921-5083