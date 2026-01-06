Gabelli Launches Sports-Focused ETF: GOLS – Gabelli Opportunities in Live and Sports

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC (“Gabelli”), today announced the launch of GOLS on the NYSE. GOLS is an actively managed ETF that will provide investors with access to one of the market’s most compelling asset classes: the global sports and live entertainment economy.

Sports franchises and leagues are among the world’s most consistent appreciating assets. Most franchises remain privately held with limited access to individual investors. The Gabelli Opportunities in Live and Sports ETF (“GOLS”) provides investors with the opportunity to own public equities across the sports ecosystem.

GOLS invests across the entire sports eco-system, capturing revenue streams from:

Individual sports franchises and sports leagues/promotions

Sports-centric media and streaming platforms

Ticketing and venue operators

Technology and data providers enabling fan engagement



Christopher Marangi and Alec Boccanfuso are managing GOLS. Their combined coverage of media, entertainment, and sports businesses spans decades. The strategy is guided by Gabelli’s Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ investment philosophy, focusing on companies with durable assets, resilient revenue streams, and identifiable catalysts such as media rights renewals, league expansions, corporate restructuring, and M&A activity.

To underscore its commitment to the strategy’s launch, Gabelli is waiving the ETF’s standard 0.90% management fee for the first year following inception, after which the fund will revert to its stated management fee schedule.

Christopher Marangi

Co-CIO, Value

P: 914-921-5219

E: cmarangi@gabelli.com







Alec Boccanfuso

Portfolio Manager

P: 914-921-8327

E: aboccanfuso@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Important Disclosures

Shares of this ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the fund.

Buying or selling ETF shares may require additional fees such as brokerage commissions, which will reduce returns.

These additional risks may be even greater in bad or uncertain market conditions.



You should consider the ETF's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before you invest. The ETF's Prospectus is available from g.distributors, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member firm, and contains this and other information about the ETF, and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a Prospectus, please visit https://www.Gabelli.com/funds/etfs or call 800-GABELLI.

Distributed by g.distributors, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member firm.

One Corporate Center, Rye, NY 10580

Contact:

Charles LaRosa

(914) 921-8395

