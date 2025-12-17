Gabelli Funds Now Offers Seven Fully Transparent ETF Strategies

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC (“Gabelli”) today announced that all its actively managed ETFs are now fully transparent. These Gabelli ETFs complement the firm’s long-standing investment offerings across mutual funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts – providing additional ways for advisors and investors to access Gabelli’s fundamental, bottom-up research across a range of equity and income approaches.

Effective today, Gabelli offers the following seven fully transparent ETFs:

Growth Innovators (GGRW)

Global Technology Leaders (GGTL)

Financial Services Opportunities (GABF)

Commercial Aerospace & Defense (GCAD)

High Income (GBHI)

Keeley Dividend (KDVD)

Love Our Planet and People (LOPP)

Click here to view the full lineup of Gabelli’s fully-transparent ETFs or scan the QR code.





Contact

Charles LaRosa

Vice President of ETFs

P: 914-921-8395

E: clarosa@gabelli.com



Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Important Disclosures

Shares of this ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the fund.

Buying or selling ETF shares may require additional fees such as brokerage commissions, which will reduce returns.

These additional risks may be even greater in bad or uncertain market conditions.



You should consider the ETF's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before you invest. The ETF's Prospectus is available from g.distributors, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member firm, and contains this and other information about the ETF, and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a Prospectus, please visit https://www.Gabelli.com/funds/etfs or call 800-GABELLI.

Distributed by g.distributors, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member firm.

One Corporate Center, Rye, NY 10580

