Fengate recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the 16th consecutive year

TORONTO and OAKVILLE, Ontario, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fengate Asset Management (or “the Firm”) has proudly been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the 16th consecutive year. With this achievement, Fengate maintains its Platinum Club member status which recognizes the winners that have earned Best Managed status for seven consecutive years or more.



Best Managed is recognized as Canada’s leading business awards program recognizing excellence in privately-owned Canadian companies on the basis of their leadership in strategy, culture, commitment, capabilities, innovations, governance, and financials. Each year, hundreds of companies compete for the designation in a rigorous and independent process.

“Fengate’s culture is built on our strong foundational pillars of people, excellence, and growth, and we take pride in providing a workplace that promotes personal and professional growth, encourages innovation and creativity, and values the contribution of each team member,” said Lou Serafini Jr., Fengate’s President and CEO. “We are proud to once again be recognized as a Best Managed Company, a prestigious honour that will serve to motivate us to continue striving for excellence in everything we do.”

Fengate has been acknowledged for its outstanding workplace culture by various renowned organizations over the years. Earlier this year, the Firm was pleased to receive the Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ award by Waterstone Human Capital. Additionally, Fengate ranked number five on the Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces™ in Canada list for organizations with 100-999 employees, and appeared on the Best Workplaces™ for Women and Best Workplaces™ with the Most Trusted Executive Teams lists.

About Fengate Asset Management

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager, with $7 billion of capital commitments under management, focused on infrastructure, private equity, and real estate strategies. With offices in Ontario and Texas and team members across North America, Fengate invests in long-life, high-quality assets and businesses on behalf of our clients. A proud signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment and ILPA Diversity in Action initiative, and integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into all stages of our investment process. Learn more at www.fengate.com.

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Salesforce, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca

