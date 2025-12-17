Fengate appoints Alexander Glassman as Managing Director, Real Estate, U.S. Investments

MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fengate Asset Management (‘Fengate’) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexander Glassman as Managing Director, Real Estate, U.S. Investments. This strategic addition underscores Fengate’s commitment to expanding its real estate platform and accelerating growth south of the border.

Based in Fengate’s Miami office – the firm’s second office in the U.S., which opened earlier this year to service its infrastructure, private equity, and real estate businesses – Glassman will drive Fengate’s U.S. real estate investment strategy, develop market insights in priority U.S. geographies, build and maintain key industry relationships, and ensure regulatory compliance. He will collaborate across Fengate’s Infrastructure and Private Equity teams to originate and execute opportunities that benefit the entire platform.

Glassman brings more than a decade of hands-on investing experience across multifamily, affordable/workforce housing, student housing, hospitality, and healthcare-adjacent opportunities. His deep expertise spans structured debt and equity and municipal/tax-exempt financing.

“The U.S. market represents a significant growth opportunity for Fengate Real Estate, and Alex’s appointment marks an important step in scaling our platform. His extensive experience and proven track record in sourcing and structuring complex transactions will further strengthen our ability to deliver value for our investors and partners,” said Jaime McKenna, President, Fengate Real Estate. “As we expand our presence across the United States, Alex will work closely with his colleagues in Canada, drawing on the best practices and insights that have driven our success at home. This collaborative approach will help us foster innovation and excellence across both markets.”

Prior to Fengate, Glassman was Managing Director at Fundamental Advisors LP, where he led originations, credit underwriting, and capital markets activity, managing a U.S. $3.0 billion portfolio of multifamily and affordable housing properties. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business.

About Fengate Asset Management

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager, with more than $40 billion of assets under management, focused on infrastructure, private equity, and real estate strategies. With offices and team members in Canada and the United States, Fengate has a proven track record of successful projects and partnerships and an established reputation as one of the most active real asset investors and developers in North America. Fengate Real Estate, a division of Fengate Asset Management, is a fully integrated real estate investment, development and asset management platform with a $20 billion portfolio, including a 25,000+ residential unit pipeline and 5M+ square feet of industrial space in varying stages of development. Learn more at fengate.com.

