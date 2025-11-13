LiUNA and Fengate deliver more rental housing to Ontario, breaking ground on new transit-oriented rental community in Brampton

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada (LPFCEC) and Fengate Asset Management (Fengate) celebrated the groundbreaking of Church & Main, a new rental community located in the heart of Brampton’s rapidly growing urban core.

Church & Main is an LPFCEC project, developed in partnership with Fengate and The Hi-Rise Group.

Located at the intersection of Church Street and Main Street, the transit-connected community is set to elevate the rental living experience in Brampton through thoughtful design and premium amenities. The 35-storey, 400-unit residence will offer a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, designed to serve the needs of new Canadians, students, young professionals and families. The residence is located across from the Brampton Innovation District GO and adjacent to local bus stops, providing future residents with ease of access to rapid transit across the GTA.

The groundbreaking ceremony featured remarks from Joseph Mancinelli, Chair of LPFCEC, LiUNA International Vice President and Regional Manager for Central and Eastern Canada, Victoria Mancinelli, Director, Public Relations, Marketing and Strategic Partnerships, LPFCEC, The Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State for Labour, Mayor Patrick Brown, City of Brampton, and Alison Kimmell, Managing Director, Development and Portfolio Management, Fengate Real Estate. The ceremony concluded with an official groundbreaking attended by project partner representatives and city officials.

“Church & Main is among five residential projects to break ground this year, delivered by LiUNA and built by our union members,” said Joseph Mancinelli, Chair of LPFCEC, LiUNA International Vice President and Regional Manager for Central and Eastern Canada. “This is a proud moment for all of us as we rise to meet the moment and address Canada’s critical housing challenges. Every new development represents opportunity, jobs, progress, and action toward building stronger communities both here in Brampton, and across Canada.”

Brampton is among Canada’s fastest growing large cities, expected to grow by 41% by 2051. Rising homeownership costs and limited new supply are driving long-term demand for affordable, high-quality rental housing.

LiUNA and Fengate are building to meet this demand for housing. Church & Main marks their second rental property in Brampton after Manett Urban - Rentals on the Park which took occupancy earlier this year and is 90% leased.

“Brampton is growing at an incredible pace, and projects like Church & Main are essential to meeting the housing needs of our residents,” said Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton. “The partnership between LiUNA, Fengate, and The Hi-Rise Group reflects the kind of smart, community-focused development that builds a stronger, more vibrant downtown. We’re proud to see this investment take root in the heart of our city.”

“The groundbreaking of Church & Main is more than a ceremonial turning of soil. It marks another pivotal moment in Fengate’s partnership with LiUNA to bridge Canada’s housing gap,” said Jaime McKenna, President, Fengate Real Estate. “While many others have gone pens and shovels down, we are here, and we are building. Projects like Church & Main reaffirm our commitment to building up a resilient housing market here in Canada, delivering a broad range of housing solutions to meet the needs of every Canadian.”

Amenities at Church & Main will include co-working and social lounge spaces, fitness and wellness facilities, indoor and outdoor community gathering areas, a pet wash area, game rooms, and multi-purpose activity spaces.

The project targets Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification, highlighting Fengate’s responsible investment and commitment to sustainability.

Church & Main is anticipated to welcome its first residents in 2029.

About the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada

Established in 1972, the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada (LPFCEC) is one of the fastest growing multi-employer pension funds across Canada, voted top 10 pension funds by Benefits Canada. With a diverse investment portfolio and over $12 billion in assets, LPFCEC has yielded positive returns for the plan, created great work opportunities for LiUNA members, and supported the development of many needed institutions across North America through a broad range of investments. Learn more at lpfcec.org.

About Fengate Asset Management

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager, with more than $40 billion of assets under management, focused on infrastructure, private equity, and real estate strategies. With offices and team members in Canada and the United States, Fengate has a proven track record of successful projects and partnerships and an established reputation as one of the most active real asset investors and developers in North America. Fengate Real Estate, a division of Fengate Asset Management, is a fully integrated real estate investment, development and asset management platform with a $20 billion portfolio, including a 25,000+ residential unit pipeline and 5M+ square feet of industrial space in varying stages of development. Learn more at fengate.com.

