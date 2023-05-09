Beyond Steak® by Beyond Meat® Is Now Certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check Program

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a rigorous review process, Beyond Steak®, the latest groundbreaking innovation by Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, is now certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check Food Certification Program . Beyond Steak joins the ranks of a select number of products that meet the American Heart Association’s exacting nutrition criteria to help people make informed choices about the food they purchase.



Behind the Heart-Check Mark’s Scientific Nutrition Requirements

The Heart-Check Mark is part of the American Heart Association’s mission to fight heart disease and stroke, with cardiovascular disease as the leading cause of death in the U.S.1 The American Heart Association’s Heart-Check Food Certification program provides consumers with an easy and reliable system for identifying healthier foods when reading nutrition labels. When consumers see the Heart-Check Mark, they instantly know the food has been certified to meet the nutritional requirements of the American Heart Association, including being low in saturated and trans fats, cholesterol and sodium, and having over 10% of the Daily Value of essential nutrients.

“For nearly 100 years, the American Heart Association has been helping people live longer, healthier lives. As part of that legacy, the Heart-Check Mark has become a gold standard in empowering consumers to make informed health decisions,” said Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown. “Like the American Heart Association, we want to be part of the solution by providing individuals access to and resources on nutritious options that don’t compromise on taste or sustainability. With this recognition, Beyond Steak becomes part of a group of certified and trusted foods that everyone can enjoy with the confidence that they are making a great decision for their health.”

Beyond Steak: Delicious Taste of Seared Steak Tips with Impressive Nutrition Facts2

Beyond Steak has quickly become a consumer favorite and received rave reviews3 for delivering a juicy, meaty taste that satisfies meat lovers and flexitarians alike. Made with simple and clean plant-based ingredients, Beyond Steak boasts a strong nutritional profile and is a good source of protein, with 21g of protein and 170 calories per serving. Beyond Steak is also low in saturated fat (1g per serving) with no cholesterol, GMOs or added antibiotics and hormones – nutritionals that make it a heart-healthy steak product.

A better-for-you option that is easy-to-cook and portionable, Beyond Steak can be prepared in a skillet or air fryer in just five minutes and adds craveable flavor to popular dishes, from fajitas and tacos to stir fries, sandwiches and salads.

Advancing Research on the Health Benefits of Plant-Based Meat

As part of its commitment to improving human health, Beyond Meat is dedicated to supporting scientific and evidence-based research on the health implications of shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat. For example, in the SWAP-MEAT study, which was published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition , researchers reported the positive impacts of replacing animal-based meat with Beyond Meat’s plant-based meat over an eight-week period, including the improvement of several cardiovascular disease risk factors, such as LDL cholesterol levels and TMAO. Beyond Meat continues to support ongoing studies at the Plant-Based Diet Initiative at Stanford University School of Medicine and last year signed a multi-year agreement with the American Cancer Society to advance research on plant-based meat and cancer prevention.

Consumers can find Beyond Steak at a retailer near them by visiting the Beyond Meat store locator .

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0 mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of December 2022, Beyond Meat branded products were available at approximately 190,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

