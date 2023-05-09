CAST joins Green Software Foundation

NEW YORK and PARIS, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, the market leader in software intelligence, announced today that it has become a member of the Green Software Foundation (GSF) with the aim of bringing software intelligence to help partners and clients make their software more sustainable.



Launched in 2021 by Accenture, GitHub, Microsoft, ThoughtWorks and the Linux Foundation, the GSF is a co-operative non-profit that seeks to build a trusted ecosystem of people, standards, tooling, and leading practices for building green software based on collaboration and a shared commitment to sustainability.

“Our members add a lot of value to our working groups and opensource projects,” said Asim Hussain, executive director and chairperson of the Green Software Foundation. “I am excited for the expertise and software intelligence CAST will bring to the table as we make more headway in improving how practitioners monitor and measure their applications.”

CAST joins on the heels of this year’s release of CAST Highlight Green Software Insights, a first-of-a-kind technology that automatically analyzes application source code for green impact, giving organizations a holistic understanding of opportunities to reduce software energy consumption.

Greg Rivera, vice president CAST Highlight, said joining the organization couldn’t be timelier given the increased demand for enterprise sustainability in modernization and digital transformation initiatives.

“We see green software becoming a standard practice for more and more organizations and their development teams when devising new applications,” he said. “We also recognize that many existing software systems are the ‘brains of the business’ and are not going anywhere soon. Refactoring these systems to be greener will also be a focus for many organizations to achieve their ESG objectives, and software intelligence can play a critical role.”

About CAST

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit castsoftware.com.