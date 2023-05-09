AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: ‘AGBA’) Presents its WealthTech and HealthTech Innovations – Demonstrating Unwavering Commitment to Innovation and Customer Excellence

- New AGBA investor presentation highlights its potential to drive growth through innovation, including via AI and proprietary technology

HONG KONG, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NASDAQ-listed, AGBA Group Holding Limited (“AGBA”), the leading one-stop financial supermarket in Hong Kong, released its WealthTech and HealthTech Innovations presentation to its investors. Providing an in-depth overview of the company's proprietary technologies, the presentation showcase AGBA's commitment to innovation and customer excellence.

As a market leader in the Greater Bay Area, AGBA strives to provide its 400,000+ customers with state-of-the-art technologies and exceptional customer care. The presentation showcases AGBA’s unique approach, proprietary technologies and leadership position in the Hong Kong Fintech industry through our brands such as OnePlatform, AGBA Money, and AGBA Health. AGBA is fast expanding into new markets, as demonstrated by its recent announced agreement to acquire Sony Life Financial Advisors in Singapore.

AGBA is dedicated to providing its customers with the best service possible and recognizes the value that artificial intelligence (“AI”) can add in the execution and delivery of its financial and healthcare services. To drive innovation and ensure that its customers receive the highest level of service, AGBA has rolled out a dedicated and specific in-house AI Curriculum for all of its 2,600+ employees.

Wing-Fai Ng, Group President, AGBA Group Holding Limited said, “Our latest WealthTech and HealthTech innovations establish us as a frontrunner in the Fintech industry. We are committed to pushing boundaries and driving progress, always with a strong emphasis on customer-centric solutions and cutting-edge technology. We believe that effective adoption of new technology must begin with a solid foundation of knowledge. That's why we've taken swift action to equip all 2,600+ of our employees and financial advisors with the latest AI technologies and tools. ”

He added, “Our dedication to stay ahead of the curve is rooted in our vision to shape the future of our industry. We look forward to expanding AGBA and bringing our innovations into many new geographies.”

The WealthTech and HealthTech Innovations presentation is available on the company's website, please visit www.agba.com/ir



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us following the consummation of the business combination; expectations regarding our strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and our ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Hong Kong and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

About AGBA Group:



Established in 1993, AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: “AGBA”) is a leading one-stop financial supermarket based in Hong Kong offering the broadest set of financial services and healthcare products in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) through a tech-led ecosystem, enabling clients to unlock the choices that best suit their needs. Trusted by over 400,000 individual and corporate customers, the Group is organized into four market-leading businesses: Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business.

For more information about AGBA, please visit www.agba.com

