NEXGEL to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 15th

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. ET on the same day

LANGHORNE, Pa., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market closes on May 15, 2023.

Following the release of its financial and operating results, the Company will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. ET on May 15, 2023. The conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed by registering on the Events and Presentations portion of NEXGEL’s Investor Relations website. The webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

NEXGEL First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: May 15, 2023

Time: 4:30 P.M. ET

Live Call: +1-888-886-7786 or +1-416-764-8658

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1609433&tp_key=21ca2e040e



For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through May 22, 2023, at +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671. Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 37834998. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on NEXGEL’s Investor Relations site: https://ir.nexgel.com/.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. Alongside its strategic partners, NEXGEL has formulated more than 200 different combinations to bring natural ingredients to gentle skin patches that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

valter@kcsa.com

Media Contacts:

Kelly Knobeck

Director of Consumer Products

info@nexgel.com