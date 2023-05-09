Cell Culture Media Market Size to Hit USD 16.84 BN by 2032

Ottawa, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cell culture media market growth is driven by the increasing investment by the public and private players, increasing chronic disease across the globe, increasing innovative product launches in cell culture media and the growing pharmaceutical industry.



Market Overview

One of the most significant techniques in the life sciences is cell culture. It is a broad term used to describe the removal of cells, tissues, or organs from an animal or plant and the subsequent transplantation of those tissues or organs into an environment created artificially to support their survival or proliferation. Controlled temperature, a surface on which cells may attach, a growth medium that is suited for the cells, and an incubator that maintains the correct PH and osmolality are the basic environmental needs for cells to develop optimally. The most fundamental and significant stage in cell culture is choosing the right growth media for in vitro cultivation. A liquid or gel known as a “growth medium” or “culture medium” is used to support the growth of microbes, cells, or small plants. Most cell culture mediums contain a substance that controls the cell cycle and is a suitable source of energy. Amino acids, inorganic salts, vitamins, serum and glucose, a source of growth factors, hormones, and attachment factors make up the majority of a standard culture media. The medium aids in maintaining PH and osmolality in addition to providing nutrients.

Regional Insights

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the prevalence of chronic disease and the growing pharmaceutical industry. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, in the United States, there are anticipated to be 1,918,030 new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer deaths in 2022, with lung cancer as the primary cause of mortality accounting for about 350 of those deaths daily. Moreover, according to the secondary analysis, about 22% of the world's production and 45% of the pharmaceutical industry are accounted for by the US. The ongoing global vaccination programme and the accumulated demand for both essential and non-essential medical treatments will continue to support strong US pharmaceutical production and sales in 2022. Furthermore, the presence of the major market players in the region is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. The key players operating in the region are Thermofisher Inc., Cytiva and others.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the growing geriatric population and the growing drug discovery, especially in India and China. As per United Nations ESCAP, more than any other region in the world, the Asia-Pacific population is ageing more quickly. 60% of the world's older population, or 630 million individuals, are now 60 years of age or older. Their population is anticipated to reach 1.3 billion by 2050. Women represent up to 61 percent of those who are 80 years or older, making up the bulk of the elderly population. Moreover, the growing investment by the key players in the region is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2022, Fujifilm invested USD 188 million in a new cell culture media manufacturing facility. A subsidiary of Fujifilm Corporation and a global pioneer in the development and production of sophisticated cell culture solutions for life science research, bioproduction, cell therapy manufacturing and medical applications, Fujifilm Irvine Scientific will be able to address the rising market demand for high-quality cell culture medium solutions.

Scope of this report

Coverage Details Market Revenue By 2032 USD 16.84 Billion CAGR 12.5 % North America Market Share 38% in 2022 Asia Pacific Market Share 26% in 2022 Key Players Merck KGaA, CYTIVA, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., InvivoGen, PromoCell GmbH, Lonza Group AG, Cell Biologics, Inc., and Others

Report Highlights

By product, the serum-free media is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. A cell can be cultivated without the need for animal sera using a serum-free medium, which includes the proper nutritional and hormonal compositions. Serum-free mediums have various benefits for cell culture, including improved productivity and consistency, simpler purification, and downstream processing.

By application, biopharmaceutical production is expected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for cell culture media in this industry. The demand for cell culture media is growing in the biopharmaceutical industry owing to the need for more consistent and better-defined media to match the escalating production levels by decreasing the risk of contamination in the downstream procedures.

By type, the liquid media segment is expected to hold a significant market share over the forecast period. These media don't have any traces of solidifying agents like agar or gelatin and substantial bacterial development of colonies is visible there. When incubated at 37C for 24hrs, liquid media, commonly known as broths, enable bacterial strains to develop uniformly and turbidly. The media is utilized for experiments on fermentation and the voluminous development of microorganisms.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology company is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. The growth in the segment is attributed to the growing biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Moreover, the key players investing heavily to expand their biomanufacturing capabilities are expected to drive segment growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing FDA approvals

The effectiveness of cell-based flu vaccines may increase as a result of the FDA’s clearance of cell-based candidate vaccine viruses (CVVs) for use in those vaccines. Other US-licensed vaccinations, including those for smallpox, rotavirus, rubella, hepatitis, chickenpox, and polio, have been created using cell culture techniques. Additionally, all 4 flu viruses employed in the cell-based vaccination for the 2021-2022 influenza season are cell-derived. For instance, Seqirus got FDA approval from the United States in October 2021 for FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT, the country’s first and only cell-based influenza vaccine. Thus, the growing FDA approval for vaccines is expected to propel market growth during the forecast period.

Restraint

High cost and risk of contamination of media

The cost of the product is increased by the presence of serum and other animal components in the cell culture media. For instance, Merck charged between USD 81.94 and USD 3,159.70 for its cell culture medium. Furthermore, the market for cell culture media is also hampered by the contamination in the media owing to the serum and animal components derived from poor and unreliable sources. Thus, this is expected to hamper the market expansion during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Growing usage in vaccine manufacturing and gene therapy

Cell culture developed AAV vectors have gained popularity as one of the best methods for delivering proteins and genes in both gene therapy and the production of vaccines. The prominent market players are also increasing their production capacity. For instance, Sartorius boosted output in all regions in 2021 as a result of rising demand in its primary market and growing demand from consumers for COVID-19 medicines and vaccines.

Recent Developments:

In September 2022, the Thermofisher Scientific Dynaspin Single-use centrifuge was recently introduced by Thermofisher Scientific Inc. at the Bioprocess International annual conference in Boston, Massachusetts. The technology is especially created to offer the best single-use solution for extensive cell culture collection. By lowering the quantity of depth filtration cartridges needed to finish the harvest process, the DynaSpin technology enhances and streamlines harvesting for cell culture separation in single-use.

In July 2021, through its division, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, the German Company Xell AG, a leader in cell culture, was acquired by the life science companies Sartorius. The company expanding their current media offering particularly by specialized media for producing viral vectors and media analytics.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Serum-free Media CHO Media BHK Medium Vero Medium HEK 293 Media Others

Classical Media

Stem Cell Culture Media

Specialty Media

Chemically Defined Media

Others





By Application

Biopharmaceutical Production Monoclonal Antibodies Vaccines Production Others Therapeutic Proteins

Diagnostics

Drug Screening and Development

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Cell and Gene Therapy Others







By Type

Liquid Media

Semi-solid and Solid Media

By End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostics Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





