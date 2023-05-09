Paperclip and Securadin Partner to Align Security Innovation with Evolving Compliance

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCPJ) today announced its partnership with Securadin to address the risks related to vulnerable plaintext data residing in memory. Paperclip SAFE® searchable encryption solution ensures comprehensive data security for these businesses while meeting and exceeding the latest compliance requirements focused on privacy, access controls, and data-in-use encryption.



Paperclip is a breakthrough encryption solution that keeps data encrypted while in use. Leveraging privacy-enhancing computation (PEC), full AES-256 encryption and Paperclip’s patented shredding protocols, SAFE combines state of the art cybersecurity with advances in data storage and retrieval, resulting in large scale data protection while enabling faster, searchable access.



“We know that compliance drives the biggest shifts in security, and organizations like Securadin are paramount to assessing risk and aligning compliance to security,” said Chad Walter, Chief Revenue Officer at Paperclip. “That’s why it’s important to establish key partnerships with organizations like Securadin.”

“The audit and compliance industry, and the business community, are acutely aware that something has to be done around data security,” Walter added. “When it comes to data security, we’ve been running in the mud far too long. We must approach data encryption differently. Paperclip SAFE provides a fresh approach so organizations no longer expose sensitive data just to fulfill search functions.”

Securadin is a trusted cybersecurity firm focused on governance, risk and compliance. Through this partnership, Securadin clients will now have an option that greatly improves their data security posture and compliance positioning. By adding Paperclip’s encryption capabilities, organizations can ensure that all their sensitive information is safe from unauthorized access.

“We believe that encryption should be used at every level of data management, from transit to rest,” said Wil Seiler, CEO of Securadin. "By partnering with Paperclip, we are able to provide our customers with the most comprehensive security solutions available on the market today.”

This partnership is especially significant given recent research from CISA regarding compliance standards around data in use encryption. Under the new Zero Trust Security Model, CISA has determined that encryption of usable data is required under the optimal data security model.

The addition of Paperclip’s encryption capabilities will enable organizations to keep their data safe no matter where it is stored or how it is used. With this new layer of protection, businesses can feel confident knowing that their most sensitive information is fully secured and meeting changing compliance demands.

This partnership ensures that organizations have access to the latest security technologies available. As cyber threats continue to evolve and increase in frequency, having a strong encryption solution in place will help protect organizations from potential attacks and data breaches.

“This collaboration marks a major step forward in the fight against cybercrime and data theft,” Seiler said. “With this new partnership with Paperclip, organizations around the world now have access to a comprehensive end-to-end encryption solution that will help keep their information assets safe.”

About Paperclip, Inc.

Paperclip is a proven technology partner that continues to revolutionize content and document management, and data security for Fortune 1,000 companies worldwide. Every second of every day, our innovative solutions are securely processing, transcribing, storing, and communicating sensitive content across the internet. Maximizing efficiency to save millions annually, while maintaining absolute security and compliance. For more information, visit paperclip.com.

About Securadin

Securadin approaches cybersecurity in a different way. We look at an organization as a whole and how to best protect it. Not just achieving this certification, that certification, and implementing a minimal process for protection. Through years of education, on the job experience, and the pursuit of continued knowledge, Securadin has helped numerous organizations with achieving compliance in various standards.

