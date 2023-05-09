Meriwest Credit Union Announced as a 2023 Bay Area ‘Best Place to Work’ Award Winner

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal have named Meriwest Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions serving Silicon Valley, a Bay Area ‘Best Place to Work’ for 2023. This is the fourth year in a row that employees of Meriwest have voted the credit union as a best place to work.



On May 4th, 2023, the results of the survey were unveiled for thousands of companies in the Bay Area, ranking the top companies to work for. Among the select employers who won the award, Meriwest was recognized for creating a unique workplace and culture that is highly valued by its employees.

Unlike other awards, the ‘Best Places to Work’ award is distinguished because it is determined solely by each company’s employee rankings. Over thousands of respondents answered questions that were collected for the annual survey, which focused on factors that make a great workplace, such as management practices, a collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits packages, and other amenities.

“What an honor to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work among so many outstanding companies,” said Meriwest CEO, Lisa Pesta. “Meriwest employees show a passion for what they do, a passion for our members and for our community. This passion shows up in so many areas – and it’s what defines our ‘People Helping People’ philosophy and makes us who we are today.”

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California on May 5, 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, one of Silicon Valley’s largest and most established financial institutions, provides proactive, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona. Meriwest is one of the top-200 largest credit unions in the United States with assets in excess of $2.2 billion, and offers a wide array of personal banking, business banking, and wealth advisory products and services to members. The credit union was voted “Best Credit Union in Silicon Valley” in this year’s Mercury News’ 21st Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2023. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

About 2023 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum’s scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

