Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

MONTREAL, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $43.8 million or $17.66 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($5.3) million or ($2.13) per share for the same period in 2022



Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS

OF INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited) (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended 03/31/2023 03/31/2022 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $43.8 ($5.3) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $17.66 ($2.13)



