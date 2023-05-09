Adeia to Participate in the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 16, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) ("Adeia") today announced that Paul E. Davis, chief executive officer, and Keith Jones, chief financial officer, will participate in the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference in New York City on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.



The “fireside chat” will begin at approximately 8:45 AM ET on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 and will be available as a webcast on the Investor Relations section of Adeia’s website at Events & Presentations | Adeia Inc. A replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Adeia Inc.

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia’s fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia’s IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

