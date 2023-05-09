GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMI”) Reports Results for the First Quarter 2023

March 31, 2023 AUM of $30.7 billion vs. $29.3 billion at December 31, 2022 Equity AUM was $27.1 billion and U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund was $3.6 billion at March 31, 2023

Revenues of $59.9 million for the first quarter vs. $69.6 million in year ago quarter

Fully diluted first quarter earnings were $0.62 per share vs. $0.66 per share in first quarter 2022

Ended quarter with $154.6 million in cash and investments, $21.9 million in seed capital and no debt



GREENWICH, Conn., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMI”) (OTCQX: GAMI) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Giving Back to Society - $74 million since IPO

Since our initial public offering in February 1999, our firm’s combined charitable donations total approximately $74 million, including $48 million through the shareholder designated charitable contribution (“SDCC”) program. In 2013, GAMI initiated the SDCC program whereby shareholders have designated charitable gifts to approximately 350 charitable organizations, including $11.3 million distributed in 2022.

Results for the First Quarter

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) U.S. GAAP Basis Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 Revenues $ 59,906 $ 69,623 Operating income 16,398 25,961 Net income 15,897 17,454 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.62 $ 0.66 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 25,529 26,493 Shares outstanding 25,398 26,584 Assets Under Management AUM - end of period (in millions) $ 30,672 $ 33,378 AUM - average (in millions) 30,763 33,286

Revenues

Revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $59.9 million compared with $69.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.





Investment advisory fees were $55.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 versus $63.8 million in the year ago quarter:



Fund revenues were $37.5 million compared to $43.0 million in the first quarter of 2022.



Institutional and Private Wealth Management revenues, which are generally billed on portfolio values at the beginning of the quarter, were $15.3 million compared to $18.6 million in last year’s first quarter.



SICAV revenues were $2.2 million compared to $2.2 million in the year ago quarter.





Distribution fees from our equity mutual funds and other income were $4.9 million during the first quarter of 2023 and $5.8 million in the prior year quarter.



Operating Income

Operating income was $16.4 million versus $26.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. We note, on a comparable basis, the waiver of CEO compensation bolstered the first quarter 2022 operating income by $4.1 million.

Non-Operating Income

Mark-to-market investment gains were $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 versus losses of $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. In the first quarter, interest expense (for finance lease accounting) was $0.3 million versus interest expense of $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Income Taxes

GAMI’s effective tax rate for the full year 2023 is estimated to be 22.5% versus the 20.2% for the full year 2022.

Balance Sheet

GAMI ended the quarter with cash and investments of $154.6 million and $21.9 million of seed capital investments.

Business Highlights

On January 4 th , we launched our fifth ETF, The Gabelli Commercial Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSE: GCAD). The Fund’s adviser has agreed to absorb all expenses including management fees on the first $25 million of net assets. The agreement can be terminated by the Fund’s board at any time.





, we launched our fifth ETF, The Gabelli Commercial Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSE: GCAD). The Fund’s adviser has agreed to absorb all expenses including management fees on the first $25 million of net assets. The agreement can be terminated by the Fund’s board at any time. On February 23 rd , we hosted our 33 rd Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium. The meeting featured presentations by senior management of several leading industrial companies with an emphasis on industrial and municipal water use and the role of technology.





, we hosted our 33 Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium. The meeting featured presentations by senior management of several leading industrial companies with an emphasis on industrial and municipal water use and the role of technology. On March 16th, we hosted our 14th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium. The symposium featured presentations from senior management of leading specialty chemicals companies.



Subsequent to the end of the 1st quarter:

On April 25 th to April 27 th , Gabelli Funds was the Principal Sponsor of Morningstar’s Annual Investor Conference held in Chicago.





to April 27 , Gabelli Funds was the Principal Sponsor of Morningstar’s Annual Investor Conference held in Chicago. On May 5 th , GAMI hosted the 17th Annual Omaha Research Trip in conjunction with the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting. This Value Investor Conference attracted a record number of participants with Gabelli portfolio managers anchoring panels with noted Berkshire experts and regional CEOs.





, GAMI hosted the 17th Annual Omaha Research Trip in conjunction with the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting. This Value Investor Conference attracted a record number of participants with Gabelli portfolio managers anchoring panels with noted Berkshire experts and regional CEOs. On May 11th, GAMI will host its 9th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City.





Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund

The Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund (NASDAQ: GABXX), had net inflows of $1.1 billion ending the quarter at $3.6 billion. The fund is the lowest cost 100% U.S. Treasury Money market fund with a total expense ratio of 8 bps (0.08%) and is SALT free - exempt from state and local income taxes.



Return to Shareholders

During the first quarter, GAMI paid a dividend of $0.04 per share for a total of $1.0 million and purchased 281,370 shares for $4.9 million at an average price of $17.49 per share. From April 1, 2023, to May 9, 2023, the Company has purchased 34,767 shares at an average price of $19.10 per share.

On May 9, 2023, GAMI’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, which is payable on June 27, 2023, to class A and class B shareholders of record on June 13, 2023.

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMI is best known for its research-driven value approach to equity investing (known as PMV with a Catalyst™). GAMI conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 5 actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, and a SICAV) and GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts). GAMI serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, private wealth, and direct retail investors. In recent years, GAMI has successfully integrated new teams of RIAs by providing attractive compensation arrangements and extensive research capabilities.

Gabelli Funds offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, SRI, Convertibles, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, and U.S. Treasury Money Market Fixed Income.

Table I: Assets Under Management and Fund Flows - 1st Quarter 2023 (in millions) Fund Market distributions, December 31, appreciation/ net of March 31, March 31, 2022 Inflows Outflows (depreciation) reinvestments 2023 2022 Equities: Mutual Funds $ 8,140 $ 242 $ (378 ) $ 288 $ (4 ) $ 8,288 $ 9,824 Closed-end Funds 7,046 24 (15 ) 233 (133 ) 7,155 8,097 Institutional & PWM (a) 10,714 61 (558 ) 547 - 10,764 12,674 SICAV 867 124 (176 ) 9 - 824 879 Total Equities 26,767 451 (1,127 ) 1,077 (137 ) 27,031 31,474 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund 2,462 1,845 (732 ) 34 - 3,609 1,872 Institutional & PWM Fixed Income 32 - - - - 32 32 Total Treasuries & Fixed Income 2,494 1,845 (732 ) 34 - 3,641 1,904 Total Assets Under Management $ 29,261 $ 2,296 $ (1,859 ) $ 1,111 $ (137 ) $ 30,672 $ 33,378 (a) Includes $223, $224, and $185 of 100% U.S. Treasury Fund AUM at December 31, 2022, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, respectively.





Table II GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Investment advisory and incentive fees $ 54,995 $ 63,762 Distribution fees and other income 4,911 5,861 Total revenues 59,906 69,623 Compensation costs (a) 29,186 29,058 Management fee expense (a) 2,036 1,312 Distribution costs 6,473 7,145 Other operating expenses 5,813 6,147 Total expenses 43,508 43,662 Operating income 16,398 25,961 Investment gain/(loss), net 2,222 (2,594 ) Interest expense (298 ) (816 ) Non-operating gain/(loss) 1,924 (3,410 ) Income before income taxes 18,322 22,551 Provision for income taxes 2,425 5,097 Net income $ 15,897 $ 17,454 Net income: Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.67 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.66 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 25,529 26,237 Diluted 25,529 26,493 Actual shares outstanding (b) 25,398 26,584 (a) For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the CEO waiver reduced compensation costs by $3,385, and management fee expense by $736. (b) Includes 0 and 411 RSA shares at March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.





Table III GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (In thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury Bills $ 133,277 $ 66,381 $ 144,369 Investments in securities 21,327 84,742 22,308 Seed capital investments 21,911 18,347 15,674 Receivable from brokers 1,558 1,932 2,873 Other receivables 21,439 25,839 25,517 Deferred tax asset and income tax receivable 12,871 16,701 7,456 Other assets 13,759 9,879 11,985 Total assets $ 226,142 $ 223,821 $ 230,182 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Payable for investments purchased $ - $ 2,980 $ - Income taxes payable 6 - 7,373 Compensation payable 32,902 33,919 20,139 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 43,750 47,868 44,320 Sub-total 76,658 84,767 71,832 Subordinated Notes (due June 15, 2023) - - 50,935 Total liabilities 76,658 84,767 122,767 Stockholders' equity (a) 149,484 139,054 107,415 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 226,142 $ 223,821 $ 230,182 (a) Shares outstanding of 25,398; 25,680; and 26,584, respectively.

