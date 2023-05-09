Canadian Red Cross opens appeal to help Albertans impacted by wildfires

English French

OTTAWA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross has opened the 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal to help provide assistance to people across the province who have been impacted by wildfires.



With dry, windy conditions in Alberta, the province is already experiencing an active wildfire season with thousands of people being evacuated from their homes.

Donations to the Canadian Red Cross will be used for immediate and ongoing relief, recovery and resilience efforts in response to fires, and community preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within Alberta.

Those wishing to make a financial donation to the 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca , by calling 1-800-418-1111, or by texting ABFires to 45678.

About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 192 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

