Reflex Confirms High Density Graphite Material at its Ruby Graphite Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE:RFLX) (OTC: RFLXF) (FWB: HF2) (“Reflex” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the results of preliminary metallurgical findings for its natural vein graphite at its Ruby Graphite deposit located in southwest Montana. From the initial testing conducted by American Energy Technologies Company (AETC), they were able to measure the specific surface area, which had values of less than 5 m2/g, indicative of graphite material which has very low porosity, a prerequisite of high-density graphite.



The sample of graphite provided to AETC came from a cache of about 10 tonnes of material which are available on site. The material was left by the previous mining operations at the Ruby Graphite Project from over 70 years ago. The former operator of the mine, Crystal Graphite Company, had built a rudimentary concentration mill, but a fire consumed the mill and stockpile of graphite concentrate, leaving the material on site since then which has now given the Company the opportunity to evaluate the graphite material using modern analytical techniques.

The analysis conducted to date by AETC resulted in the establishment that the Ruby Graphite material contains appreciable amounts of graphite in all main size categories which are consumed by the global graphite market. Specifically, 3% of the concentrate distribution was attributed to +32 mesh material, referred to in the industry as Super Jumbo graphite. Within this size cut, they observed material as large as +20 mesh, which is rare on a worldwide scale, conducive for several value-added markets.

8% of the graphite material falls into the category of +50 mesh, referred to in the industry as Jumbo graphite. Greater than 25% of material falls into the +100/+80 mesh size category and the balance, which is approximately 63%, is attributed to -100 mesh graphite. These are favorable results which could allow Ruby to plan for commercialization of a diversified portfolio of products, which would cater to the broadest range of industries within the natural graphite market. Lithium-ion anodes are traditionally produced from -100 mesh precursor material.

Ruby Graphite Holdings LLC, the mineral rights holder to the property, previously commissioned a metallurgical study on grab samples of vein graphite-bearing material. A composite of the samples was crushed and concentrated in a series of scoping-level cleaner tests in 2017 and 2018. Those tests showed 90.6% to 91.9% recovery of the graphite at a grade of 97.0% C(t). It seems that the artisanal miners/millers might have over-grinded the feedstock, as the modern concentrate commissioned in 2017 and 2018 showed 45% to 54% Fine flake (-100 mesh) and 20% to 26% Jumbo to Super-Jumbo graphite.

Vein graphite is favored over natural crystalline flake graphite in that natural vein material comes in lumps, which are notably thicker and denser than all known crystalline flake precursors. By using dense particle precursor, Ruby will benefit from the application of simple spheroidization, since with a thicker material, the edges of the material simply need to be chipped off to create a spheroidal product. This is directly opposed to the rigorous process required for thinner flake material, in that these flakes need to be snowballed together and wrapped around each other, like a ball of aluminum foil, to create the same resultant product. Processes based on the chipping method result in appreciably higher yields of spheres and require less energy to spheroidize. Given that more than 35% of the natural graphite from Ruby is coarse, it allows Reflex to qualify its vein material to a large variety of markets.

“We are very pleased that graphite material was left on the Ruby property from original mining operations in the 1940’s, enabling us to evaluate the material using modern metallurgical techniques," commented Paul Gorman, CEO of Reflex Advanced Materials. “From the initial metallurgical data provided from ATEC, the Ruby Graphite vein-bearing material appears to possess the high-density properties we were hoping for.”

As more information regarding the graphite deposit becomes available, the market will be updated accordingly.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Bell, P.Eng., General Manager of the Ruby Graphite project, who is not independent of Reflex and is a “Qualified Person” (“QP”) as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For more information on Reflex Advanced Materials Corp and its mineral projects, please visit the Company's website at www.reflexmaterials.com.

About Reflex Advanced Materials

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration company based in British Columbia. Its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties in the strategic metals and advanced materials space. It is focused on improving domestic specialty mineral infrastructure efficiencies to meet surging national demand by North American manufacturers. The Company is working to advance its Ruby Graphite Project, located in Beaverhead County, Montana, and ZigZag Lake Lithium Property, located in Thunder Bay Mining Division, Crescent Lake Area, Ontario.

