GBT’s Intelligent, Human Vitals qTerm Device Patent; Granted.

The patent was granted on May 2, 2023, and protects machine learning-driven, health device.

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”) machine learning-Driven, human vitals device, non-provisional patent application was granted on May 2, 2023, U.S. patent number 11,638,523.



qTerm non-provisional patent was filed on August 3, 2020, describing an intelligent, electronic health device to measure human vitals with a touch of a finger, which has been assigned an internal project name qTerm. The Company successfully completed the development of a fully working prototype in 2022 including robust testing, debugging and a participant’s study.

qTerm measures human body temperature, blood oxygen and heart rate vitals. Future releases are planned to include blood pressure measurement and enhanced, AI-driven analytics. The device is accompanied by a smartphone mobile app and synchronized web application to keep measurements history and provide analytics for user's records at a later phase.

The device can function as a telemedicine technology through web and mobile applications, enabling direct access to user’s data anywhere around the world. The patent describes advanced AI technology to monitor the user’s vitals, performing analytics and provide health related notifications and alerts. GBT plans to file a continuation patent for qTerm, further strengthening the IP concepts. For more information visit qTerm™ | Vital Signs Al Device .

