Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Phase 1b Study of NXP800 in Platinum Resistant ARID1a-Mutated Ovarian Cancer Initiated

IND and Phase 1a Study for NXP900 Pending

In-Vivo Data Presented by Investigators from the Mayo Clinic at the AACR Conference Demonstrates Potential of NXP800 in the Treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma



FORT LEE, N.J., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today reported its financial results for the first quarter 2023 and provided an update on recent business progress.

Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvectis commented, "In the last few months, the Nuvectis team accomplished several important milestones that significantly advance our NXP800 and NXP900 development programs. For NXP800, we initiated the Phase 1b study, in which the preliminary efficacy of NXP800 in a target population, in this case platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma, will be evaluated for the first time. The study is a multicenter, open label, single-arm clinical trial that will be conducted in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe, in collaboration with the GOG Foundation and the European Network of Gynecological Oncological Trial Group (“ENGOT”), two of the world's premier gynecology oncology clinical trials consortia. The Phase 1b study follows the preliminary safety, tolerability and dosing findings from the Phase 1a in advanced solid tumors." Mr. Bentsur continued, "For NXP900, the Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) is pending and we’re preparing to commence the first-in-human clinical trial shortly after the IND becomes effective. Lastly, recent publications for both NXP800 and NXP900 provided substantial scientific evidence for additional clinical development opportunities, including recent data from patient-derived xenograft (“PDX”) in vivo models presented at this year’s American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting (“AACR”) by investigators from the Mayo Clinic that demonstrated the potential of NXP800 to treat cholangiocarcinoma, a deadly disease for which only limited treatment options exist and new treatment options are greatly needed." Mr. Bentsur concluded, "We expect to continue to make strides in our development programs while effectively managing our cash position and we look forward to providing additional updates in the coming months.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $15.5 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $20.0 million as of December 31, 2022. The decrease of $4.5 million was primarily a result of the Company’s operations and payment of one-time items. The Company expects that its cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments will be sufficient to meet its operating expense requirements into the second half of 2024.

The Company’s net loss was $4.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $2.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $1.1 million. Net loss for the first quarter 2023 fiscal three months included $1.4 million in non-cash expenses related to stock-based compensation, $0.2 million in one-time development costs in connection with NXP900 and $0.1 million in interest income.

Research and development expenses were $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $0.6 million. The increase in research and development expenses were primarily attributed to non-cash expenses related stock-based compensation, an increase in preclinical and clinical development costs and an increase in manufacturing costs. Research and development expenses for the first quarter 2023 included $0.7 million in non-cash expenses related to stock-based compensation.

General and administrative expenses were $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $0.6 million. The increase in general and administrative expenses is primarily attributed to costs associated with operating as a public company following our 2022 initial public offering. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter 2023 included $0.7 million in non-cash expenses related to stock-based compensation.

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900. NXP800 is a clinical stage, oral small molecule currently in a Phase 1b study in patients with advanced solid tumors. NXP800 was granted Fast Track Designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated, ovarian carcinoma. NXP900 is a novel, small molecule SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor with an IND pending.

NUVECTIS PHARMA, INC.



CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(USD in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,468 $ 19,993 Other current assets 740 412 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 16,208 20,405 TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,208 $ 20,405 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payables $ 2,096 $ 2,910 Payable offering costs — 450 Accrued liabilities 156 445 Employee compensation and benefits 1,682 2,381 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,934 6,186 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,934 6,186 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common Stock, $0.00001 par value – 60,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, 15,886,139 and 15,190,720 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively * * Additional paid in capital 48,308 46,204 Accumulated deficit (36,034 ) (31,985 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 12,274 14,219 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 16,208 $ 20,405

* Represents an amount lower than $1,000 USD.





NUVECTIS PHARMA, INC.



CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS



(USD in thousands, except per share and share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31 2023 2022 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development $ 2,367 $ 1,805 General and administrative 1,734 1,140 OPERATING LOSS (4,101 ) (2,945 ) Finance income 52 2 NET LOSS $ (4,049 ) $ (2,943 ) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (4,049 ) $ (2,943 ) BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING $ (0.27 ) $ (0.32 ) Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 14,724,249 9,159,139



