Everything Blockchain Inc. Announces Significant Product Updates to EB Control

Jacksonville, FL, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage and protect data, today announced, through its subsidiary Vengar Technologies LLC, the release of an enhanced EB Control. This update includes security and performance enhancements, as well as updates to the application’s user interface to improve navigation and availability of usage reports.

EB Control has set a new standard for enterprise-grade data protection solutions by offering zero-trust data protection to small and mid-size businesses without the cost or expertise required to manage it. Critically, EB Control’s key management is completely automated and decryption of sensitive data takes place on the user’s local device, rather than the server, thus reducing the chances that a user’s data will be compromised. The application enables data authors and owners to have a simple, intuitive platform that enables them to maintain control of their data, whether it’s on their device, in transit or shared with others.

Key updates to EB Control include:

Refreshed interface and updated navigation that is user friendly and intuitive.

Security enhancements that separate user and administrative portals to prevent data from intermingling and providing enterprises with a heightened level of security.

Clear and concise reporting for security teams including usage and access, encrypted and decrypted data, installations, new accounts and active users.

“Reliable and secure access to data is imperative in every aspect of enterprise operations,” said Brandon Hart, Chief Technology Officer, EBI. “By implementing these enhancements to EB Control, we are simplifying the issue of data protection with an easy-to-use solution, ensuring corporate data remains under complete control, forever.”

The release of EB Control Version 2.0 follows shortly after the company announced the availability of EB Control on any browser. By using app.ebcontrol.io, users can now decrypt content without downloading the EB Control application.

For more information about EBI, visit everything blockchain.io .

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) is on a mission to ensure every organization has access to the tools and platforms that enable them to manage, store and protect data without the cost and complexity that holds them back today. Our patented advances in engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and efficiency. Everything Blockchain builds platforms of trust for the modern enterprise. Our current lines of business include: EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

About Vengar Technologies LLC

Vengar Technologies, LLC, an Everything Blockchain Inc. company, is a pioneer in bringing zero-trust concepts to data security. The company’s solution, EB Control, merges military-grade encryption, multi-factor authentication, geofencing, time-fencing and data rights management (DRM) technologies to provide users with perpetual control of their data whether stored or shared. EB Control’s intuitive, simple platform empowers users to take back control of their data security. Forever. For more information, please visit: https:/www.ebcontrol.io/

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.