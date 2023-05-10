ProSearch Spotlights Wellness, Access to Justice at Upcoming Legal Industry Events

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces the company’s participation in key industry events this quarter. ProSearch is proud to sponsor the wellness initiative at this month’s CLOC Global Institute as well as the annual award luncheon honoring the contributions of members of New York Lawyers for the Public Interest. Company experts and thought leaders will also share their knowledge on important topics facing eDiscovery professionals today at upcoming events including:



CLOC Global Institute – May 15-18, 2023, Las Vegas. As sponsor of the event’s wellness center, ProSearch is demonstrating its support of CLOC’s continued emphasis on health and wellness in the legal industry. Brian Meegan of ProSearch will participate in a podcast on the importance of prioritizing mental health.

NYLPI Law & Society Awards – May 25, 2023, New York. ProSearch is proud to be sponsoring the 30th Annual Law & Society Awards Luncheon honoring Lisa E. Cleary, partner, Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP, and David B. Pitofsky, executive vice president, general counsel, and chief compliance officer, News Corp.

For both EDI events, ProSearch’s Dan Kinney will moderate the session “What We Have Here Is a Failure to Communicate: Off-Channel & On-Channel Communications Platforms.” In this timely session, panelists will discuss the complexities of modern communication platforms and their impacts on discovery in litigation and investigations.

ProSearch company leaders and subject matter experts will be on hand to meet with attendees at each of these events and share their expertise on the top issues facing today’s discovery professionals. For more information about these and other upcoming events, visit the News and Events page of the ProSearch website.

