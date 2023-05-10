Heilind Electronics Now Stocking Molex Micro-Lock Plus Connector System

WILMINGTON,MA, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Molex, is now stocking and shipping the Micro-Lock Plus Connector System.

Rugged applications can be subject to shock, vibration, or rough handling that dislodge terminals and cause signal interference. The tin-bismuth plating in Molex Micro-Lock Plus connectors offer reliability and lower applied costs as opposed to tin-plating that can cause whiskering and signal intermittency.

Available in 2.00mm and 1.25mm pitch, The Micro-Lock Plus connector is the smallest on the market with a positive latch that provides an audible click, ensuring a secure mate in microminiature wire-to-board applications.

The Micro-Lock Plus connector system delivers high-temperature resistance and a secure outer lock, making it an ideal solution for automotive applications. Its compact design is also suitable for other industries such as appliances, climate control, telecommunications, and consumer electronics.

Visit Heilind’s website for more information about the Molex Micro-Lock Plus Connector system.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.

