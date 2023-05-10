New York, USA, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkpoint Inhibitors Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust with 180+ Key Pharma Players Actively Working in the Space, Estimates DelveInsight

The prevalence of cancer has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The introduction of immune checkpoint inhibitors with fewer side effects and increasing funding and government support towards the development of new drugs would drive the checkpoint inhibitors market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include BIOCAD, 3D Medicines, Innovent Biologics, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive Landscape – 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline checkpoint inhibitor drugs in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, company assessment, comparative assessment, and future growth potential of the checkpoint inhibitors competitive domain.

Key Takeaways from the Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive Landscape Report

Over 180+ checkpoint inhibitors companies are evaluating 250+ checkpoint inhibitors pipeline therapies in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the checkpoint inhibitors market would significantly increase market revenue.

checkpoint inhibitors companies are evaluating checkpoint inhibitors pipeline therapies in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the checkpoint inhibitors market would significantly increase market revenue. Leading checkpoint inhibitor companies such as BeBetter Med, BIOCAD, CanBas Co., Ltd., Laekna Therapeutics, Genentech, Alphamab Oncology, Hangzhou Sumgen Biotech, Harbour BioMed, Aurigene Discovery Technologies, BeiGene, Apollomics, BCN Biosciences, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Atridia, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, EMD Serono, Innovent Biologics, Agenus, Eucure Biopharma, PharmaEngine,Vernalis, Array BioPharma, Genentech, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sentinel Oncology, Sierra Oncology, IMPACT Therapeutics, Alpine Immune Sciences, Arcus Biosciences, Elpiscience Biopharmaceuticals, TransCode Therapeutics, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Orum Therapeutics, Avacta, Exelixis, and others are evaluating novel Checkpoint inhibitor drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating novel Checkpoint inhibitor drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape. Key checkpoint inhibitor pipeline therapies in various stages of development include BCD-100, CBP501, BEBT-260, FAZ053, Envafolimab, SG 12473, HBM-9027, CA-170, Tislelizumab, Geptanolimab, BCN 176, PH-3861, Adebrelimab, M7824, IBI-310, AGEN-1181, YH-001, PEP07, V-158411, Prexasertib, GDC-0575, PH-762, BI 765063, SOL-578, SRA 737, IMP 10, VER250840, ALPN-202, Zimberelimab, ES101, ES019, TTX siPDL1, Cosibelimab, Research programme: PD-1-Cbl-b therapeutics, APL 502, APL-801, AVA 028, AVA 021, LR-19128 PD-L1 XT, XB-628, XB014, SHR 1701 and others.

and others. In April 2023, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. announced a clinical collaboration agreement with BeiGene. The Company entered into this collaboration to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Allocetra, an investigational macrophage-reprogramming cell therapy, in combination with tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with advanced-stage solid tumors, a part of the Company’s ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial.

announced a clinical collaboration agreement with BeiGene. The Company entered into this collaboration to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Allocetra, an investigational macrophage-reprogramming cell therapy, in combination with tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with advanced-stage solid tumors, a part of the Company’s ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial. In January 2023, CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited announced CARsgen's execution of a collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd to evaluate CARsgen's investigational drug AB011, the first humanized monoclonal antibody against Claudin18.2 (CLDN18.2) that received IND clearance globally, in combination with atezolizumab, Roche's PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, along with standard-of-care chemotherapy in patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction carcinoma. Under the terms of the agreement, Roche will be responsible for the operation and conduct of the trial while both companies co-share the costs of the AB011 treatment arms in the study.

announced CARsgen's execution of a collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd to evaluate CARsgen's investigational drug AB011, the first humanized monoclonal antibody against Claudin18.2 (CLDN18.2) that received IND clearance globally, in combination with atezolizumab, Roche's PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, along with standard-of-care chemotherapy in patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction carcinoma. Under the terms of the agreement, Roche will be responsible for the operation and conduct of the trial while both companies co-share the costs of the AB011 treatment arms in the study. In January 2023, Teon Therapeutics announced that it entered a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck. The agreement is for the combination arm of Teon’s ongoing, two-armed, open-label, dose escalation and expansion clinical study and will evaluate Teon’s oral, immune response modifier, TT-816, in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), for patients with advanced solid tumors.

announced that it entered a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck. The agreement is for the combination arm of Teon’s ongoing, two-armed, open-label, dose escalation and expansion clinical study and will evaluate Teon’s oral, immune response modifier, TT-816, in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), for patients with advanced solid tumors. In October 2022, Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc. , announced it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with BeiGene to evaluate Immune-Onc’s first-in-class myeloid checkpoint inhibitors, IO-108 and IO-202, in combination with BeiGene’s anti-PD-1 antibody, tislelizumab, as part of its clinical development programs in China.

, announced it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with BeiGene to evaluate Immune-Onc’s first-in-class myeloid checkpoint inhibitors, IO-108 and IO-202, in combination with BeiGene’s anti-PD-1 antibody, tislelizumab, as part of its clinical development programs in China. In October 2022, Exelixis, Inc. announced the expansion of its June 2021 Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to include the use of the fixed-dose combination of nivolumab and relatlimab in the ongoing phase Ib STELLAR-002 clinical trial (NCT05176483), which is evaluating XL092 in combination with multiple immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) in advanced solid tumors.

Checkpoint Inhibitors Overview

Checkpoint inhibitors are a type of immunotherapy. They obstruct proteins that prevent the immune system from attacking cancer cells. Cancer medications do not usually fit neatly into a specific form of treatment, and this is because certain medications function in multiple methods and belong to more than one class. Checkpoint inhibitors are frequently referred to as monoclonal antibodies or targeted treatments. The immune system protects humans from disease by killing germs and viruses, and t cells are the most common type of immune cell that achieves this.

Checkpoint inhibitors are drugs that suppress checkpoint proteins. They prevent proteins in cancer cells from pressing the stop button, and this activates the immune system, allowing T cells to locate and attack cancer cells. These medications inhibit the following checkpoint proteins: CTLA-4 (cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated protein 4), PD-1 (programmed cell death protein 1), and PD-L1 (programmed cell death ligand 1). T cells express CTLA-4 and PD-1, and PD-L1 is found in cancer cells. These medications stimulate all immune cells, not just those that fight cancer. As a result, hyperactive T cells may have unintended consequences.





Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile

BCD-100: BIOCAD

Prolgolimab (BCD-100), developed by BIOCAD, is a completely human monoclonal antibody with PD-1 receptor specificity. It is an immunoglobulin G1 with L234A/L235A mutations that result in reduced affinity for Fc receptors. It is Eastern Europe’s first immune checkpoint inhibitor. In Russia, prolgolimab is already approved for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma. Prolgolimab is also being developed in combination with other medicines for the treatment of advanced NSCLC and cervical cancer as part of the Harmony clinical program. The drug is currently in Phase III development for the treatment of Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Neoplasm.

CBP501: CanBas Co., Ltd.

CanBas’s CBP501 is a novel calmodulin-modulating peptide with a well-defined multimodal anti-tumor function. This mode of action leads to increased platinum influx into and cytotoxicity to tumor cells, specifically, immunogenic cell death of tumor cells, suppression of M2 macrophage activity, reduced populations of cancer stem cells, and reduced migration/invasion by and epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) of tumor cells even with short-term exposure treatment. CBP501 also improves the efficacy of some immune checkpoint inhibitors when combined with cisplatin or carboplatin. In the CT-26 syngeneic mice model, CBP501 and a platinum drug combined with anti-PD1, anti-PDL1, or anti-CTLA4 inhibit tumor growth while increasing CD8 T cells and decreasing M2 macrophages at tumor locations. The drug is currently in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Stage IV pancreatic cancer.

A snapshot of the Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Checkpoint Inhibitors Drugs Company Phase Indication BCD-100 BIOCAD Phase III Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Neoplasm Envafolimab 3D Medicines Phase III Biliary Tract Neoplasms IBI310 Innovent Biologics Phase III Hepatocellular Carcinoma Bintrafusp alfa EMD Serono/Merck Phase III Non-small cell lung cancer CA-170 Aurigene Discovery Technologies Phase II Bladder cancer, Non-small cell lung cancer, Renal cancer CBP501 CanBas Co., Ltd. Phase II Pancreatic cancer Botensilimab Agenus Phase II Malignant melanoma, FAZ053 Laekna Therapeutics Phase I Solid tumors BEBT-260 BeBetter Med Phase I Solid tumors SG 12473 Hangzhou Sumgen Biotech Phase I Hematological Malignancy HBM-9027 Harbour BioMed Preclinical Cancer PH-3861 Phio Pharmaceuticals Preclinical Liver cancer

Scope of the Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive Landscape Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Key Checkpoint Inhibitors Companies : BeBetter Med, BIOCAD, CanBas Co., Ltd., Laekna Therapeutics, Genentech, Alphamab Oncology, Hangzhou Sumgen Biotech, Harbour BioMed, Aurigene Discovery Technologies, BeiGene, Apollomics, BCN Biosciences, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Atridia, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, EMD Serono, Innovent Biologics, Agenus, Eucure Biopharma, PharmaEngine,Vernalis, Array BioPharma, Genentech, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sentinel Oncology, Sierra Oncology, IMPACT Therapeutics, Alpine Immune Sciences, Arcus Biosciences, Elpiscience Biopharmaceuticals, and others

: BeBetter Med, BIOCAD, CanBas Co., Ltd., Laekna Therapeutics, Genentech, Alphamab Oncology, Hangzhou Sumgen Biotech, Harbour BioMed, Aurigene Discovery Technologies, BeiGene, Apollomics, BCN Biosciences, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Atridia, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, EMD Serono, Innovent Biologics, Agenus, Eucure Biopharma, PharmaEngine,Vernalis, Array BioPharma, Genentech, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sentinel Oncology, Sierra Oncology, IMPACT Therapeutics, Alpine Immune Sciences, Arcus Biosciences, Elpiscience Biopharmaceuticals, and others Key Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline Therapies : BCD-100, CBP501, BEBT-260, FAZ053, Envafolimab, SG 12473, HBM-9027, CA-170, Tislelizumab, Geptanolimab, BCN 176, PH-3861, Adebrelimab, M7824, IBI-310, AGEN-1181, YH-001, PEP07, V-158411, Prexasertib, GDC-0575, PH-762, BI 765063, SOL-578, SRA 737, IMP 10, VER250840, ALPN-202, Zimberelimab, ES101, ES019, and others.

: BCD-100, CBP501, BEBT-260, FAZ053, Envafolimab, SG 12473, HBM-9027, CA-170, Tislelizumab, Geptanolimab, BCN 176, PH-3861, Adebrelimab, M7824, IBI-310, AGEN-1181, YH-001, PEP07, V-158411, Prexasertib, GDC-0575, PH-762, BI 765063, SOL-578, SRA 737, IMP 10, VER250840, ALPN-202, Zimberelimab, ES101, ES019, and others. Company Analysis, Therapeutic Assessment, Pipeline Assessment, Inactive drugs assessment, Unmet Needs

Table of Contents

1. Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline: Overview 4. Marketed Checkpoint Inhibitors Drugs 4.1. Pembrolizumab: Merck 5. Checkpoint Inhibitors Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1. BCD-100: BIOCAD 8. Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1. CBP501: CanBas Co., Ltd. 9. Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1. BEBT-260: BeBetter Med 10. Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Unmet Needs 14. Market Drivers and Barriers 15. Appendix

