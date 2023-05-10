New York, USA, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkpoint Inhibitors Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust with 180+ Key Pharma Players Actively Working in the Space, Estimates DelveInsight
The prevalence of cancer has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The introduction of immune checkpoint inhibitors with fewer side effects and increasing funding and government support towards the development of new drugs would drive the checkpoint inhibitors market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include BIOCAD, 3D Medicines, Innovent Biologics, and several others.
DelveInsight’s 'Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive Landscape – 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline checkpoint inhibitor drugs in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, company assessment, comparative assessment, and future growth potential of the checkpoint inhibitors competitive domain.
Key Takeaways from the Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive Landscape Report
- Over 180+ checkpoint inhibitors companies are evaluating 250+ checkpoint inhibitors pipeline therapies in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the checkpoint inhibitors market would significantly increase market revenue.
- Leading checkpoint inhibitor companies such as BeBetter Med, BIOCAD, CanBas Co., Ltd., Laekna Therapeutics, Genentech, Alphamab Oncology, Hangzhou Sumgen Biotech, Harbour BioMed, Aurigene Discovery Technologies, BeiGene, Apollomics, BCN Biosciences, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Atridia, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, EMD Serono, Innovent Biologics, Agenus, Eucure Biopharma, PharmaEngine,Vernalis, Array BioPharma, Genentech, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sentinel Oncology, Sierra Oncology, IMPACT Therapeutics, Alpine Immune Sciences, Arcus Biosciences, Elpiscience Biopharmaceuticals, TransCode Therapeutics, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Orum Therapeutics, Avacta, Exelixis, and others are evaluating novel Checkpoint inhibitor drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.
- Key checkpoint inhibitor pipeline therapies in various stages of development include BCD-100, CBP501, BEBT-260, FAZ053, Envafolimab, SG 12473, HBM-9027, CA-170, Tislelizumab, Geptanolimab, BCN 176, PH-3861, Adebrelimab, M7824, IBI-310, AGEN-1181, YH-001, PEP07, V-158411, Prexasertib, GDC-0575, PH-762, BI 765063, SOL-578, SRA 737, IMP 10, VER250840, ALPN-202, Zimberelimab, ES101, ES019, TTX siPDL1, Cosibelimab, Research programme: PD-1-Cbl-b therapeutics, APL 502, APL-801, AVA 028, AVA 021, LR-19128 PD-L1 XT, XB-628, XB014, SHR 1701 and others.
- In April 2023, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. announced a clinical collaboration agreement with BeiGene. The Company entered into this collaboration to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Allocetra, an investigational macrophage-reprogramming cell therapy, in combination with tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with advanced-stage solid tumors, a part of the Company’s ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial.
- In January 2023, CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited announced CARsgen's execution of a collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd to evaluate CARsgen's investigational drug AB011, the first humanized monoclonal antibody against Claudin18.2 (CLDN18.2) that received IND clearance globally, in combination with atezolizumab, Roche's PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, along with standard-of-care chemotherapy in patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction carcinoma. Under the terms of the agreement, Roche will be responsible for the operation and conduct of the trial while both companies co-share the costs of the AB011 treatment arms in the study.
- In January 2023, Teon Therapeutics announced that it entered a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck. The agreement is for the combination arm of Teon’s ongoing, two-armed, open-label, dose escalation and expansion clinical study and will evaluate Teon’s oral, immune response modifier, TT-816, in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), for patients with advanced solid tumors.
- In October 2022, Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc., announced it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with BeiGene to evaluate Immune-Onc’s first-in-class myeloid checkpoint inhibitors, IO-108 and IO-202, in combination with BeiGene’s anti-PD-1 antibody, tislelizumab, as part of its clinical development programs in China.
- In October 2022, Exelixis, Inc. announced the expansion of its June 2021 Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to include the use of the fixed-dose combination of nivolumab and relatlimab in the ongoing phase Ib STELLAR-002 clinical trial (NCT05176483), which is evaluating XL092 in combination with multiple immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) in advanced solid tumors.
Request a sample and discover the recent advances in the checkpoint inhibitors market @ Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive Landscape Report
Checkpoint Inhibitors Overview
Checkpoint inhibitors are a type of immunotherapy. They obstruct proteins that prevent the immune system from attacking cancer cells. Cancer medications do not usually fit neatly into a specific form of treatment, and this is because certain medications function in multiple methods and belong to more than one class. Checkpoint inhibitors are frequently referred to as monoclonal antibodies or targeted treatments. The immune system protects humans from disease by killing germs and viruses, and t cells are the most common type of immune cell that achieves this.
Checkpoint inhibitors are drugs that suppress checkpoint proteins. They prevent proteins in cancer cells from pressing the stop button, and this activates the immune system, allowing T cells to locate and attack cancer cells. These medications inhibit the following checkpoint proteins: CTLA-4 (cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated protein 4), PD-1 (programmed cell death protein 1), and PD-L1 (programmed cell death ligand 1). T cells express CTLA-4 and PD-1, and PD-L1 is found in cancer cells. These medications stimulate all immune cells, not just those that fight cancer. As a result, hyperactive T cells may have unintended consequences.
Find out more about FDA checkpoint inhibitors @ Checkpoint Inhibitor Drugs List
Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile
BCD-100: BIOCAD
Prolgolimab (BCD-100), developed by BIOCAD, is a completely human monoclonal antibody with PD-1 receptor specificity. It is an immunoglobulin G1 with L234A/L235A mutations that result in reduced affinity for Fc receptors. It is Eastern Europe’s first immune checkpoint inhibitor. In Russia, prolgolimab is already approved for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma. Prolgolimab is also being developed in combination with other medicines for the treatment of advanced NSCLC and cervical cancer as part of the Harmony clinical program. The drug is currently in Phase III development for the treatment of Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Neoplasm.
CBP501: CanBas Co., Ltd.
CanBas’s CBP501 is a novel calmodulin-modulating peptide with a well-defined multimodal anti-tumor function. This mode of action leads to increased platinum influx into and cytotoxicity to tumor cells, specifically, immunogenic cell death of tumor cells, suppression of M2 macrophage activity, reduced populations of cancer stem cells, and reduced migration/invasion by and epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) of tumor cells even with short-term exposure treatment. CBP501 also improves the efficacy of some immune checkpoint inhibitors when combined with cisplatin or carboplatin. In the CT-26 syngeneic mice model, CBP501 and a platinum drug combined with anti-PD1, anti-PDL1, or anti-CTLA4 inhibit tumor growth while increasing CD8 T cells and decreasing M2 macrophages at tumor locations. The drug is currently in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Stage IV pancreatic cancer.
A snapshot of the Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:
|Checkpoint Inhibitors Drugs
|Company
|Phase
|Indication
|BCD-100
|BIOCAD
|Phase III
|Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Neoplasm
|Envafolimab
|3D Medicines
|Phase III
|Biliary Tract Neoplasms
|IBI310
|Innovent Biologics
|Phase III
|Hepatocellular Carcinoma
|Bintrafusp alfa
|EMD Serono/Merck
|Phase III
|Non-small cell lung cancer
|CA-170
|Aurigene Discovery Technologies
|Phase II
|Bladder cancer, Non-small cell lung cancer, Renal cancer
|CBP501
|CanBas Co., Ltd.
|Phase II
|Pancreatic cancer
|Botensilimab
|Agenus
|Phase II
|Malignant melanoma,
|FAZ053
|Laekna Therapeutics
|Phase I
|Solid tumors
|BEBT-260
|BeBetter Med
|Phase I
|Solid tumors
|SG 12473
|Hangzhou Sumgen Biotech
|Phase I
|Hematological Malignancy
|HBM-9027
|Harbour BioMed
|Preclinical
|Cancer
|PH-3861
|Phio Pharmaceuticals
|Preclinical
|Liver cancer
Learn more about the checkpoint inhibitor drugs @ Checkpoint Inhibitor Trials
Scope of the Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive Landscape Report
- Coverage: Global
- Key Checkpoint Inhibitors Companies: BeBetter Med, BIOCAD, CanBas Co., Ltd., Laekna Therapeutics, Genentech, Alphamab Oncology, Hangzhou Sumgen Biotech, Harbour BioMed, Aurigene Discovery Technologies, BeiGene, Apollomics, BCN Biosciences, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Atridia, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, EMD Serono, Innovent Biologics, Agenus, Eucure Biopharma, PharmaEngine,Vernalis, Array BioPharma, Genentech, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sentinel Oncology, Sierra Oncology, IMPACT Therapeutics, Alpine Immune Sciences, Arcus Biosciences, Elpiscience Biopharmaceuticals, and others
- Key Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline Therapies: BCD-100, CBP501, BEBT-260, FAZ053, Envafolimab, SG 12473, HBM-9027, CA-170, Tislelizumab, Geptanolimab, BCN 176, PH-3861, Adebrelimab, M7824, IBI-310, AGEN-1181, YH-001, PEP07, V-158411, Prexasertib, GDC-0575, PH-762, BI 765063, SOL-578, SRA 737, IMP 10, VER250840, ALPN-202, Zimberelimab, ES101, ES019, and others.
- Company Analysis, Therapeutic Assessment, Pipeline Assessment, Inactive drugs assessment, Unmet Needs
Dive deep for rich insights into checkpoint inhibitor therapy; visit @ FDA-approved Checkpoint Inhibitors
Table of Contents
|1.
|Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline Report Introduction
|2.
|Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline Report Executive Summary
|3.
|Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline: Overview
|4.
|Marketed Checkpoint Inhibitors Drugs
|4.1.
|Pembrolizumab: Merck
|5.
|Checkpoint Inhibitors Clinical Trial Therapeutics
|6.
|Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|7.
|Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)
|7.1.
|BCD-100: BIOCAD
|8.
|Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)
|8.1.
|CBP501: CanBas Co., Ltd.
|9.
|Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I)
|9.1.
|BEBT-260: BeBetter Med
|10.
|Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
|11.
|Inactive Products in the Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline
|12.
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|13.
|Unmet Needs
|14.
|Market Drivers and Barriers
|15.
|Appendix
For further information on the checkpoint inhibitors therapeutics assessment, reach out @ Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy
Related Reports
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive Landscape
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2032 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key immune checkpoint inhibitors companies, including Regeneron, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Roche, and AstraZeneca, among others.
PD-1 Inhibitor Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key PD-1 inhibitor companies, including Genmab, RemeGen, Alphamab, OxSonics therapeutics, Light Chain Bioscience, ImmuneOnco Biopharma, Alpine Immune Sciences, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc., Ocean Biomedical, Akeso Biopharma, Lyvgen Biopharma, Prestige Biopharma, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., among others.
PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Competitive Landscape
PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Competitive Landscape – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors companies, including Merck, Laekna Therapeutics, Genentech, Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Celgene, MedImmune, Hangzhou Sumgen Biotech, Lepu Biopharma, Harbour BioMed, Curis, BeiGene, Apollomics, Agenus, Boehringer Ingelheim, Jounce Therapeutics, Seagen Inc., Ascletis Pharma Inc., Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG, Arbutus Biopharma, among others.
JAK Inhibitors Competitive Landscape
JAK Inhibitors Competitive Landscape – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key JAK inhibitors companies, including Pfizer, Sierra Oncology, Theravance Biopharma, Dizal Pharmaceutical, Aclaris Therapeutics, Celon Pharma, Incyte Corporation, AbbVie, Galapagos, among others.
TIGIT Inhibitors Competitive Landscape
TIGIT Inhibitors Competitive Landscape – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key TIGIT inhibitors companies, including Merck Sharp & Dohme, Bristol-Myers Squibb, BeiGene, Arcus Biosciences, iTeos Therapeutics, Mereo BioPharma, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Thera Solutions, Compugen, among others.
Other Trending Oncology Reports
Glioblastoma Market | Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market | Pancreatic Cancer Market | Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market | Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Market | Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market | HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market | NSCLC - Market | Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market | Chondrosarcoma Market | Glioma Market | Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors (TSGCTs) Market | Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Market | Chemotherapy-induced diarrhea Market | Follicular lymphoma | Indolent lymphoma | Severe Toxicities In Lymphoma | Marginal Zone Lymphoma | Vulvar Squamous Cell Carcinoma | Cholangiocarcinoma | Metastatic Cutaneous Squamous cell Carcinoma | Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma | Ductal Carcinoma in Situ | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy | Cancer Cachexia | Intratumoral Cancer Therapies | Brain Cancer
Related Healthcare Blogs
Upcoming Oncological Drugs in 2023
Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Treatment Market
Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market
Promising Oncolytic Virues Candidates in Pipeline
Cancer Biomarkers: Improving Treatment and Detection
Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Testing: A Path to Cure Cancer?
ENHERTU’s Journey in Cancer Treatment and Management
Potential of PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors in Cancer Management
Evolving EGFR NSCLC Treatment Market Dynamics
Emerging Role of Digital Health in the Field of Oncology
Related Cases Studies
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.
Connect with us at LinkedIn