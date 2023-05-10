CRN’s 2023 Women of the Channel Honors Carolina Moreno of Liferay

LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc. which develops an enterprise-level cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Carolina Moreno, VP of Sales EMEA and General Manager for South Europe, to its Women of the Channel list for 2023. This is the second consecutive year that Carolina Moreno has received the distinction.

Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry. The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees display creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are using their unique talents to drive success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

Carolina Moreno, with over 20 years of experience in the technology and telecommunications industries, has held a variety of leadership positions in technical and STEM organizations. At Liferay since 2009, she currently leads distributed and multicultural teams to oversee operations, both directly and through the channel, in more than twenty countries in EMEA, empowering leading companies to leverage their digital transformation processes through Liferay’s technology.

“I am honored to receive this distinction for the second time in a row as a recognition of the work done, together with our great Liferay team and our partners all over EMEA. Our goal is to provide solutions to support digital transformation processes to any company with our Digital Experience Platform. Our channel complements this value, encourages innovation, and creates groundbreaking customer experiences in partnership with us, multiplying the value to the customers. I am glad to share this award with our partner ecosystem and teams, as a teamwork achievement," said Carolina Moreno.

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

