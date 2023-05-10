COMMUNITY ASSOCIATIONS INSTITUTE (CAI) CELEBRATING 50TH ANNIVERSARY AT DALLAS CONFERENCE

Falls Church, Va., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Associations Institute (CAI) is commemorating its 50th anniversary at the largest international gathering of homeowners, community managers, and businesses serving community associations during the 2023 CAI Annual Conference and Exposition: Community NOW, May 17–20, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas.

The three-day conference is the premier destination for nearly 2,000 community association peers from around the world to come together, share ideas, and network.

Keynote speakers Amy Blankson and Shola Richards headline this year's conference. Blankson will share simple, scientifically proven, and practical life hacks to increase workplace performance and well-being. Richards will introduce attendees to the Ubuntu philosophy and provide actionable strategies to transform work culture, amplify team civility, and inspire all to consistently bring their best to work.

Attendees also will find informative education sessions from leading experts covering the latest challenges and trends in community associations—from building maintenance and electric vehicle charging stations to protecting assets in economic uncertainty, resolving conflict with homeowners, and much more.

“We’re honored to celebrate our golden anniversary at the largest annual event for our members,” says Thomas M. Skiba, CAE, CAI's chief executive officer. “Judging by this year's attendance numbers, our membership is enthusiastic to honor our milestone, recognize the pioneers who founded our organization, and create new ways to support the communities we represent worldwide with highly educated leaders."



Founded in 1973, CAI was organized through the joint efforts of the Urban Land Institute, National Association of Homebuilders, the U.S. League of Savings and Loan Associations, the Veterans Administration, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 23 builders and developers, and several leading community association professionals. Today, the organization represents nearly 45,000 members across the globe in collaboration with 64 chapters in the U.S., Canada, Middle East, and South Africa, as well as with housing leaders in Australia, United Kingdom, and a number of countries.

CAI supports the millions of people living and working in condominiums, housing cooperatives, and homeowners associations. When the organization was formed 50 years ago, there were roughly 10,000 common interest communities that were home to 700,000 housing units and 2.1 million residents. Today, there are more than 358,000 community associations with 27.7 million homes and 74.2 million residents. CAI expects the community association housing model to become the primary form of housing in the U.S. by 2040.

Registration for the event is still open to both CAI members and nonmembers. Register now to learn, connect, and celebrate CAI’s 50th anniversary.

