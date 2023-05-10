TTM Technologies, Inc. To Host Analyst And Investor Day On May 31, 2023

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”) announced that it will host an Analyst and Investor Day on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The meeting will be held at our newly acquired facility in Farmingdale, New York.



Members of TTM Technologies’ management team will conduct a series of presentations from 10:00 AM Eastern Time to 1:00 PM Eastern Time. A live webcast of the event will be available at www.ttm.com and be archived for 90 days. Space for the event is limited and pre-registration is required. For additional information on the event, please contact Sameer Desai at sameer.desai@ttmtech.com.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, RF components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:

Sameer Desai,

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

sameer.desai@ttmtech.com

714-327-3050