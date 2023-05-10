Allegro MicroSystems Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results

-- Fourth Quarter Sales increased by 35% and GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS) increased by 138% Year-over-Year --

-- Annual Sales increased by 27% and GAAP EPS increased by 56% Year-over-Year --

-- Continued Growth in Automotive and Industrial Drove Record Sales for the

Fourth Quarter & Full Year --

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 which ended March 31, 2023.

“We delivered a strong finish to fiscal year 2023, including record fourth quarter sales of $269 million, up 35% year-over-year. We also achieved record non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.37, an increase of more than 75% year-over-year,” said Vineet Nargolwala, President and CEO of Allegro MicroSystems. “Solid fourth quarter results contributed to record fiscal year 2023 sales of $974 million, up 27% year-over-year. We saw significantly increased design win momentum in fiscal year 2023 with approximately two-thirds of our wins coming from strategic growth areas including e-Mobility and Industrial. E-Mobility increased to 43% of fiscal year 2023 Automotive sales, up from 36% in fiscal year 2022. The results in the fourth quarter and throughout the past year demonstrate further execution of our strategy.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

In thousands, except per share data Quarter Year Q4 FY23 Q3 FY23 Q4 FY22 FY23 FY22 Net Sales Automotive $ 182,376 $ 168,055 $ 141,213 $ 657,479 $ 531,564 Industrial 57,990 50,399 34,654 196,705 133,187 Other 29,079 30,335 24,426 119,469 103,923 Total net sales $ 269,445 $ 248,789 $ 200,293 $ 973,653 $ 768,674 GAAP Financial Measures Gross margin % 56.8 % 57.3 % 54.7 % 56.1 % 53.0 % Operating margin % 23.4 % 26.4 % 15.1 % 20.8 % 17.8 % Diluted EPS $ 0.32 $ 0.33 $ 0.13 $ 0.97 $ 0.62 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Gross margin % 57.8 % 58.0 % 55.6 % 56.8 % 54.1 % Operating margin % 30.2 % 30.3 % 23.2 % 28.6 % 23.2 % Diluted EPS $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 0.21 $ 1.28 $ 0.78

Business Outlook

For the first quarter ending June 30, 2023, the Company expects total sales to be in the range of $270 million to $280 million. The company also estimates the following results on a non-GAAP basis:

Gross margin is expected to be approximately 56%

Operating expenses are anticipated to be between 26% and 27% of sales

Earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $0.35 to $0.39



Allegro has not provided a reconciliation of its first fiscal quarter outlook for non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share because estimates of all of the reconciling items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts. It is difficult to reasonably provide a forward-looking estimate between such forward-looking non-GAAP measures and the comparable forward-looking GAAP measures. Certain factors that are materially significant to Allegro’s ability to estimate these items are out of its control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Webcast

A webcast will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Vineet Nargolwala, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Allegro’s business and financial results.

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.allegromicro.com. A recording of the webcast will be posted in the same location shortly after the call concludes and will be available for at least 90 days.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance for our first fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2023. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “mission,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “project,” “predict,” “contemplate,” “potential,” or the negative thereof and similar words and expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various important factors, including, but not limited to: downturns or volatility in general economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the automotive market; our ability to compete effectively, expand our market share and increase our net sales and profitability; our reliance on a limited number of third-party wafer fabrication facilities and suppliers of other materials; our failure to adjust purchase commitments, supply chain volume and inventory management based on changing market conditions or customer demand; shifts in our product mix or customer mix, which could negatively impact our gross margin; the cyclical nature of the analog semiconductor industry; our ability to compensate for decreases in average selling prices of our products and increases in input costs; increases in inflation rates or sustained periods of inflation in the markets in which we operate; any disruptions at our primary third-party wafer fabrication facilities; our ability to manage any sustained yield problems or other delays at our third-party wafer fabrication semiconductor facilities or in the final assembly and test of our products; our ability to fully realize the benefits of past and potential future initiatives designed to improve our competitiveness, growth and profitability; our ability to accurately predict our quarterly net sales and operating results; our dependence on manufacturing operations in the Philippines; our reliance on distributors to generate sales; COVID-19 induced lock-downs and suppression on our supply chain and customer demand; our ability to develop new product features or new products in a timely and cost-effective manner; our ability to manage growth; any slowdown in the growth of our end markets; the loss of one or more significant customers; our ability to meet customers’ quality requirements; uncertainties related to the design win process and our ability to recover design and development expenses and to generate timely or sufficient net sales or margins; changes in government trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and export restrictions; our exposures to warranty claims, product liability claims and product recalls; our dependence on international customers and operations; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives on end-user demands for certain products; risks related to governmental regulation and other legal obligations, including privacy, data protection, information security, consumer protection, environmental and occupational health and safety, anti-corruption and anti-bribery, and trade controls; the volatility of currency exchange rates; our indebtedness may limit our flexibility to operate our business; our ability to retain key and highly skilled personnel; our ability to protect our proprietary technology and inventions through patents or trade secrets; our ability to commercialize our products without infringing third-party intellectual property rights; disruptions or breaches of our information technology systems or those of our third-party service providers; our principal stockholders have substantial control over us; the inapplicability of the “corporate opportunity” doctrine to any director or stockholder who is not employed by us; the dilutive impact on the price of our shares upon future issuance by us or future sales by our stockholders; our lack of intent to declare or pay dividends for the foreseeable future; anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents and under the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware; the exclusive forum provision in our Certificate of Incorporation for disputes with stockholders; our inability to design, implement or maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; changes in tax rates or the adoption of new tax legislation; and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 18, 2022, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on August 29, 2022, as any such factors may be updated or supplemented from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations page of our website at investors.allegromicro.com.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three-Month Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 31,

2023 March 25,

2022 March 31,

2023 March 25,

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) 2022 Net sales $ 240,534 $ 163,559 $ 812,890 $ 619,861 Net sales to related party 28,911 36,734 160,763 148,813 Total net sales 269,445 200,293 973,653 768,674 Cost of goods sold 100,585 72,044 348,390 286,855 Cost of goods sold to related party 15,771 18,646 79,184 74,359 Gross profit 153,089 109,603 546,079 407,460 Operating expenses: Research and development 41,833 32,432 150,850 121,873 Selling, general and administrative 48,252 46,822 194,722 150,937 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (100 ) 100 (2,800 ) (2,000 ) Total operating expenses 89,985 79,354 342,772 270,810 Operating income 63,104 30,249 203,307 136,650 Other income (expense): Interest expense (755 ) (418 ) (2,336 ) (2,499 ) Interest income 580 1,125 1,724 1,442 Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) (1,617 ) (513 ) 980 (568 ) (Loss) income in earnings of equity investment (703 ) 215 (406 ) 1,007 Unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities 7,476 (760 ) 7,471 3,722 Other, net (164 ) 258 606 992 Income before income taxes 67,921 30,156 211,346 140,746 Income tax provision 5,909 4,504 23,852 21,191 Net income 62,012 25,652 187,494 119,555 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 35 36 137 148 Net income attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ 61,977 $ 25,616 $ 187,357 $ 119,407 Net income attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. per share: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.13 $ 0.98 $ 0.63 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.13 $ 0.97 $ 0.62 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 191,519,850 189,997,738 191,197,452 189,748,427 Diluted 194,993,241 192,125,252 193,688,102 191,811,205

Supplemental Schedule of Total Net Sales

The following table summarizes total net sales by market within the Company’s unaudited consolidated statements of operations:

Three-Month Period Ended Change Fiscal Year Ended Change March 31,

2023 March 25,

2022 Amount % March 31,

2023 March 25,

2022 Amount % (Dollars in thousands) Automotive $ 182,376 $ 141,213 $ 41,163 29.1 % $ 657,479 $ 531,564 $ 125,915 23.7 % Industrial 57,990 34,654 23,336 67.3 % 196,705 133,187 63,518 47.7 % Other 29,079 24,426 4,653 19.0 % 119,469 103,923 15,546 15.0 % Total net sales 269,445 200,293 69,152 34.5 % 973,653 768,674 204,979 26.7 %





ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31,

2023 March 25, (Unaudited) 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 351,576 $ 282,383 Restricted cash 7,129 7,416 Trade accounts receivable, net of provision for expected credit losses 111,290 87,359 Trade and other accounts receivable due from related party 13,494 27,360 Accounts receivable - other 1,943 4,144 Inventories 151,301 86,160 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,346 14,995 Current portion of related party note receivable 3,750 1,875 Total current assets 665,829 511,692 Property, plant and equipment, net 263,099 210,028 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,866 16,049 Deferred income tax assets 50,359 17,967 Goodwill 27,691 20,009 Intangible assets, net 52,378 35,970 Related party note receivable, less current portion 8,438 5,625 Equity investment in related party 27,265 27,671 Other assets, net 69,230 47,609 Total assets $ 1,181,155 $ 892,620 Liabilities, Non-Controlling Interests and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 56,256 $ 29,836 Amounts due to related parties 9,682 5,222 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 94,894 65,459 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,493 3,706 Total current liabilities 165,325 104,223 Obligations due under Senior Secured Credit Facilities 25,000 25,000 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 13,048 12,748 Other long-term liabilities 10,967 15,286 Total liabilities 214,340 157,257 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at March 31, 2023 and March 25, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 191,754,292 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 190,473,595 issued and outstanding at March 25, 2022 1,918 1,905 Additional paid-in capital 674,179 627,792 Retained earnings 310,315 122,958 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,784 ) (18,448 ) Equity attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. 965,628 734,207 Non-controlling interests 1,187 1,156 Total stockholders' equity 966,815 735,363 Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and stockholders' equity $ 1,181,155 $ 892,620

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Fiscal Year Ended March 31,

2023 March 25,

(Unaudited) 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 187,494 $ 119,555 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 50,808 48,527 Amortization of deferred financing costs 99 101 Deferred income taxes (40,116 ) 7,498 Stock-based compensation 61,798 33,548 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 285 (349 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,800 ) (2,000 ) Provisions for inventory and receivables reserves (1,438 ) 6,297 Unrealized gains on marketable securities (7,471 ) (3,722 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (12,484 ) (18,347 ) Accounts payable (receivable) - other 2,226 (2,668 ) Inventories (75,150 ) (4,471 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (23,263 ) (19,450 ) Trade accounts payable 11,958 (4,348 ) Due to/from related parties 18,326 (659 ) Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities 22,934 (3,383 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 193,206 156,129 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (79,775 ) (69,941 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (19,921 ) (14,549 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment — 27,408 Investments in marketable securities — (9,189 ) Net cash used in investing activities (99,696 ) (66,271 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Loans made to related party (7,500 ) (7,500 ) Receipts on related party notes receivable 2,812 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock under equity award and purchase plans less payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (15,268 ) 2,193 Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (42 ) — Net cash used in by financing activities (19,998 ) (5,307 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash (4,606 ) 1,373 Net increase in Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash 68,906 85,924 Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at beginning of period 289,799 203,875 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD: $ 358,705 $ 289,799 RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 282,383 $ 197,214 Restricted cash at beginning of period 7,416 6,661 Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at beginning of period $ 289,799 $ 203,875 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 351,576 282,383 Restricted cash at end of period 7,129 7,416 Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at end of period $ 358,705 $ 289,799

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the measures presented in our consolidated financial statements, we regularly review other measures, defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, prepare financial forecasts and make strategic decisions. The key measures we consider are non-GAAP Gross Profit, non-GAAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Operating Income, non-GAAP Operating Margin, non-GAAP Profit before Tax, non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, non-GAAP Net Income, non-GAAP Net Income per Share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”). These Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes certain gains, losses and charges of a non-cash nature or that occur relatively infrequently and/or that management considers to be unrelated to our core operations, and in the case of non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, management believes that this non-GAAP measure of income taxes provides it with the ability to evaluate the non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items and discrete items, which may vary in size and frequency. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures are used by both management and our board of directors, together with the comparable GAAP information, in evaluating our current performance and planning our future business activities.

The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are supplemental measures of our performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as gross profit, gross margin, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Also, in the future we may incur expenses or charges such as those being adjusted in the calculation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Our presentation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. These non-GAAP measures exclude costs related to acquisition and related integration expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, restructuring actions, related party activities and other non-operational costs such as the impact of COVID 19.

Non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax

In calculating non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, we have added back the following to GAAP Income Tax Provision:

Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results—Represents the estimated income tax effect of the adjustments to non-GAAP Profit Before Tax described above and elimination of discrete tax adjustments.

Three-Month Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 31,

2023 December 23,

2022 March 25,

2022 March 31,

2023 March 25,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit GAAP Gross Profit $ 153,089 $ 142,594 $ 109,603 $ 546,079 $ 407,460 Voxtel inventory impairment — — — — 3,106 Stock-based compensation 1,978 1,156 1,184 5,090 3,176 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs — — — — 144 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 627 589 273 1,867 1,092 COVID-19 related expenses — — 296 — 1,092 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $ 2,605 $ 1,745 $ 1,753 $ 6,957 $ 8,610 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 155,694 $ 144,339 $ 111,356 $ 553,036 $ 416,070 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 57.8 % 58.0 % 55.6 % 56.8 % 54.1 %





Three-Month Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 31,

2023 December 23,

2022 March 25,

2022 March 31,

2023 March 25,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses GAAP Operating Expenses $ 89,985 $ 76,966 $ 79,354 $ 342,772 $ 270,810 Research and Development Expenses GAAP Research and Development Expenses 41,833 39,593 32,432 150,850 121,873 Stock-based compensation 3,483 3,174 1,119 9,496 3,933 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs — — — — 2 COVID-19 related expenses — — 3 — 23 Transaction fees — 1 5 404 5 Severance 72 — — 72 — Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses 38,278 36,418 31,305 140,878 117,910 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 48,252 37,373 46,822 194,722 150,937 Stock-based compensation 5,095 4,572 12,598 47,212 26,439 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs 124 291 74 601 657 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 22 23 22 90 90 COVID-19 related expenses — — 215 — 1,503 Indirect transaction tax 944 — — 944 — Transaction fees 644 35 384 2,339 1,498 Sanken agreement termination fee 5,000 — — 5,000 — Severance 368 — — 4,554 746 Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 36,055 32,452 33,529 133,982 120,004 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (100 ) — 100 (2,800 ) (2,000 ) Total Non-GAAP Adjustments 15,652 8,096 14,520 67,912 32,896 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 74,333 $ 68,870 $ 64,834 $ 274,860 $ 237,914





Three-Month Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 31,

2023 December 23,

2022 March 25,

2022 March 31,

2023 March 25,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Income GAAP Operating Income $ 63,104 $ 65,628 $ 30,249 $ 203,307 $ 136,650 Voxtel inventory impairment — — — — 3,106 Stock-based compensation 10,556 8,902 14,901 61,798 33,548 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs 124 291 74 601 803 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 649 612 295 1,957 1,182 COVID-19 related expenses — — 514 — 2,618 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (100 ) — 100 (2,800 ) (2,000 ) Indirect transaction tax 944 — — 944 — Transaction fees 644 36 389 2,743 1,503 Sanken agreement termination fee 5,000 — — 5,000 — Severance 440 — — 4,626 746 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $ 18,257 $ 9,841 $ 16,273 $ 74,869 $ 41,506 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 81,361 $ 75,469 $ 46,522 $ 278,176 $ 178,156 Non-GAAP Operating Margin (% of net sales) 30.2 % 30.3 % 23.2 % 28.6 % 23.2 %





Three-Month Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 31,

2023 December 23,

2022 March 25,

2022 March 31,

2023 March 25,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA GAAP Net Income $ 62,012 $ 64,551 $ 25,652 $ 187,494 $ 119,555 Interest expense 755 613 418 2,336 2,499 Interest income (580 ) (360 ) (1,125 ) (1,724 ) (1,442 ) Income tax provision 5,909 7,540 4,504 23,852 21,191 Depreciation & amortization 14,103 12,580 12,006 50,808 48,527 EBITDA $ 82,199 $ 84,924 $ 41,455 $ 262,766 $ 190,330 Non-core (gain) loss on sale of equipment (2 ) 37 1 285 (349 ) Voxtel inventory impairment — — — — 3,106 Foreign currency translation loss (gain) 1,617 (407 ) 513 (980 ) 568 (Loss) income in earnings of equity investment 703 (2,190 ) (215 ) 406 (1,007 ) Unrealized (gains) losses on investments (7,476 ) (3,453 ) 760 (7,471 ) (3,722 ) Stock-based compensation 10,556 8,902 14,901 61,798 33,548 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs 124 291 74 601 803 COVID-19 related expenses — — 514 — 2,618 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (100 ) — 100 (2,800 ) (2,000 ) Indirect transaction tax 944 — — 944 — Transaction fees 644 36 389 2,743 1,503 Sanken agreement termination fee 5,000 — — 5,000 — Severance 440 — — 4,626 746 Adjusted EBITDA $ 94,649 $ 88,140 $ 58,492 $ 327,918 $ 226,144 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of net sales) 35.1 % 35.4 % 29.2 % 33.7 % 29.4 %





Three-Month Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 31,

2023 December 23,

2022 March 25,

2022 March 31,

2023 March 25,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Profit before Tax GAAP Income before Income Taxes $ 67,921 $ 72,091 $ 30,156 $ 211,346 $ 140,746 Non-core (gain) loss on sale of equipment (2 ) 37 1 285 (349 ) Voxtel inventory impairment — — — — 3,106 Foreign currency translation loss (gain) 1,617 (407 ) 513 (980 ) 568 (Loss) income in earnings of equity investment 703 (2,190 ) (215 ) 406 (1,007 ) Unrealized (gains) losses on investments (7,476 ) (3,453 ) 760 (7,471 ) (3,722 ) Stock-based compensation 10,556 8,902 14,901 61,798 33,548 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs 124 291 74 601 803 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 649 612 295 1,957 1,182 COVID-19 related expenses — — 514 — 2,618 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (100 ) — 100 (2,800 ) (2,000 ) Indirect transaction tax 944 — — 944 — Transaction fees 644 36 389 2,743 1,503 Sanken agreement termination fee 5,000 — — 5,000 — Severance 440 — — 4,626 746 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $ 13,099 $ 3,828 $ 17,332 $ 67,109 $ 36,996 Non-GAAP Profit before Tax $ 81,020 $ 75,919 $ 47,488 $ 278,455 $ 177,742





Three-Month Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 31,

2023 December 23,

2022 March 25,

2022 March 31,

2023 March 25,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes GAAP Income Tax Provision $ 5,909 $ 7,540 $ 4,504 $ 23,852 $ 21,191 GAAP effective tax rate 8.7 % 10.5 % 14.9 % 11.3 % 15.1 % Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results 3,509 (461 ) 2,817 7,285 6,415 Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes $ 9,418 $ 7,079 $ 7,321 $ 31,137 $ 27,606 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 11.6 % 9.3 % 15.4 % 11.2 % 15.5 %





Three-Month Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 31,

2023 December 23,

2022 March 25,

2022 March 31,

2023 March 25,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income GAAP Net Income $ 62,012 $ 64,551 $ 25,652 $ 187,494 $ 119,555 GAAP Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.32 $ 0.34 $ 0.14 $ 0.98 $ 0.63 GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.32 $ 0.33 $ 0.13 $ 0.97 $ 0.62 Non-core (gain) loss on sale of equipment (2 ) 37 1 285 (349 ) Voxtel inventory impairment — — — — 3,106 Foreign currency translation loss (gain) 1,617 (407 ) 513 (980 ) 568 (Loss) income in earnings of equity investment 703 (2,190 ) (215 ) 406 (1,007 ) Unrealized (gains) losses on investments (7,476 ) (3,453 ) 760 (7,471 ) (3,722 ) Stock-based compensation 10,556 8,902 14,901 61,798 33,548 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs 124 291 74 601 803 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 649 612 295 1,957 1,182 COVID-19 related expenses — — 514 — 2,618 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (100 ) — 100 (2,800 ) (2,000 ) Indirect transaction tax 944 — — 944 — Transaction fees 644 36 389 2,743 1,503 Sanken agreement termination fee 5,000 — — 5,000 — Severance 440 — — 4,626 746 Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results (3,509 ) 461 (2,817 ) (7,285 ) (6,415 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 71,602 $ 68,840 $ 40,167 $ 247,318 $ 150,136 Basic weighted average common shares 191,519,850 191,328,538 189,997,738 191,197,452 189,748,427 Diluted weighted average common shares 194,993,241 193,935,908 192,125,252 193,688,102 191,811,205 Non-GAAP Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.37 $ 0.36 $ 0.21 $ 1.29 $ 0.79 Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 0.21 $ 1.28 $ 0.78

Investor Contact:

Jalene Hoover

VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

+1 (512) 751-6526

jhoover@allegromicro.com