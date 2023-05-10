Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC Offers AC Repair and Installation in the Quad Cities Area

Davenport, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, an HVAC and plumbing company based in Davenport, IA, has revealed that they are offering air conditioning (AC) repair and installation for homeowners and business owners in the Quad Cities area. The Quad Cities is a region composed of the cities of Moline, Rock Island, and East Moline in northwestern Illinois and Davenport and Bettendorf in southeastern Iowa. The Quad Cities metropolitan area is the biggest along the Mississippi River in Iowa and between the St. Louis and Minneapolis-Saint Paul metropolitan area.

The AC technicians from Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC have the skills, knowledge and experience in troubleshooting the air conditioner system and then fixing the problem. They are advising homeowners to look for any warning signs that their AC system is starting to fail. First of all, the AC should be running quietly. Thus, if there are any loud buzzing, hissing, banging or any kind of noises while the AC is operating, it may be time to call Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC. Second, if the AC is blowing out warm air instead of cold air, there might me a compressor problem or a refrigerant leak. Third, if there are pools of water or moisture near the AC unit, there might be an evaporator coil problem or a refrigerant leak. And lastly, if the AC system appears to be running continuously or the electric bill may have become unusually high, it might be time to have the AC checked.

Those who are interested in having their AC systems checked may want to check on the Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC Deal of the Month or on how to become a service partner of Northwest. Northwest Plumbing offers service partner agreements to ensure that the AC system of a client is subjected to regular preventative maintenance not only to make sure that the system will be there to provide the needed cool air when the hot summer days come but also to avoid costly repairs in the future.

The advantages of being a service partner of Northwest Plumbing include: no emergency service fees so there will be no charges for weekend and after hours services; one high-performance tune-up each year for the unit or units indicated in the agreement; one priority service for all of the service partner’s needs; 100 percent satisfaction guarantee, which means they will fix anything that the customer is not satisfied with or the customer will not need to pay; 10 percent discount for as long as the customer is a service partner with Northwest; services provided by professional and qualified technicians; transferable agreement, which means it can be transferred to the customer’s new home or to the buyer of the home; and postcard reminders for the yearly maintenance check.

Established in 1923, Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC has become well-known for being one of the top providers of residential plumbing and heating and cooling services in the Quad Cities and in the neighboring areas. Proof of the topnotch quality of their services can easily be found in the five star reviews they have been receiving on Google and Facebook. On Google, they have more than 600 customer reviews and have an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.

In a recent review, Mallary K. gave them a five star rating and said, “We were having trouble turning off our gas valve behind our stove. Wes was very professional and honest about our process going forward. We will call him and your company for our future plumbing needs.” In another recent review, Hailey M. also gave them five stars and said, “Kirsten came out and was absolutely incredible. She was informative and direct, making it very easy to understand the problems. We will definitely be requesting her in the future if any problems arise.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpP_awGZIWk

When in need of heating, cooling, and plumbing services, people can check out the Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC website or contact them on the telephone or through email. They are open 24 hours a day, every day. Those who would like to learn more about the company can read the latest news article about them.

###

For more information about Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, contact the company here:



Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC

Bill Durand

(563) 391-1344

bdurand@northwestmech.com

5885 Tremont Ave

Davenport, IA 52807