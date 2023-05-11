RENAULT GROUP: Nissan's contribution to Renault Group's Q1-2023 earnings

English French

May 11th, 2023

Nissan contributes €311 million to Renault Group’s first quarter 2023 earnings

Nissan released today its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022/2023 (April 1st, 2022 to March 31st, 2023).

Nissan’s results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022/2023 (January 1st to March 31st, 2023), after IFRS restatements, will have a positive contribution to Renault Group’s first quarter 2023 net income estimated at €311 million (1).

(1) based on an average exchange rate of 142,0 yen/euro for the period under review.





