Solei Brand Debuts Premium CBD, CBN and THC Infused Tea Collection

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis and consumer packaged goods company, today premiered a new infused tea collection by cannabis wellness brand, Solei, marking the brand’s first cannabis infused drink line.



Solei’s new tea collection is a wellness-based product line of caffeine-free teas produced with natural ingredients including cane sugar, premium whole-leaf herbal tea, and tasteful aromatic blends of Peach Ginger, Lavender Chamomile, and Mint, featuring an infusion of unique CBD, CBN, and THC formulations to optimize personal self-care routines. Each premium tea blend is micro-dosed for ease of consumption and is ready to steep however desired – hot or cold, sweetened, or unsweetened, and even as a base to tea inspired mocktails.

Solei Peach Ginger Green Tea is a CBD infused premium whole-leaf tea blend that brings together sweet notes of peach and a zesty kick of ginger that leaves you with an exceptionally well-balanced taste. Each pack contains five biodegradable pyramid tea bag sachets, each infused with 20 mg of CBD and <1mg THC. Now Available in Alberta, Manitoba, Quebec, and Ontario in 5 x 3g packs.

Solei Lavender Chamomile Tea is a CBD and CBN infused tea with a gentle blend of soothing chamomile flowers, warming lemongrass, and a delicate floral aroma of lavender. A cup of Solei’s Lavender Chamomile tea is a beautiful light golden colour when brewed. Each pack contains five biodegradable pyramid tea bag sachets, each infused with 20 mg of CBD, 10mg CBN and <1mg THC. Now Available in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Quebec, and Ontario in 5 x 5g packs.

Solei Mint Tea is a refreshing and smooth blend of aromatic peppermint and soothing spearmint tea leaves infused with CBD and low-THC. Each pack contains five biodegradable pyramid tea bag sachets, each infused with 20 mg of CBD and 2mg THC. Now Available in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Quebec, and Ontario in 5 x 3g packs.

These unique CBD and THC blends are tailored to match consumers’ lifestyle choices and wellness rituals. Solei encourages consumers to seek alternative ways to incorporate cannabis products into their lifestyle practices and empowers their freedom of choice with a variety of products designed to embrace #ElevationOnYourTerms - however that looks or feels like to them.

Solei premium teas are now available in biodegradable and resealable 5-packs of 3g and 5-packs of 5g sachets in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and other select regions and cannabis retailers across Canada.

About Solei

Solei is a leading cannabis wellness and lifestyle brand with thoughtfully designed products for curating sensorial experiences based on what you need, when you need it, entirely on your terms. Beloved by consumers for its carefully formulated products and innovative formats, which feature varied and rare cannabinoids that allow you to fine-tune your routines with ease. Explore a true sense of wellbeing with a wide range of formats including Solei’s best-selling CBD oils, ready-to-go pre-roll multi-packs, blended topicals, and new beverages.

For more information on Solei, visit http://www.Solei.ca and follow along our journey @soleicanada on Instagram.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and well-being through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Tilray, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

