Aduro Clean Technologies Welcomes Stefanie Steenhuis as New Head of Brand and Marketing

SARNIA, Ontario, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (CSE: ACT) (OTCQB: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, is excited to announce the addition of Stefanie Steenhuis to its team as the new Head of Brand and Marketing.



Steenhuis is a globally experienced professional with expertise in marketing, communication, and change management, and has a passion for people and brands. With her extensive leadership experience managing international and remote teams and effective project management, Steenhuis has successfully positioned brands such as Siemens and IBM in the global Oil & Gas and IT markets, respectively.

As a Green Belt, Certified Scrum Master, and Business Coach, Steenhuis brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Aduro. She has a proven track record of leading strategic planning processes, executing culture change projects, initiating, and driving brand efforts, and developing and executing marketing and communication strategies across markets.

Steenhuis joins the Aduro team at an ideal time as the Company aims to lead the way in providing sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions to global industries. Aduro's Hydrochemolytic™ technology, which operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, is a game-changing approach that converts lower-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources. This innovative technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform, which is at the forefront of transforming waste plastics into new materials, converting heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil, and transforming renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals.

Steenhuis’s marketing and branding expertise will be instrumental in raising awareness of the Company’s cutting-edge technology and its commitment to a circular economy and greener processes for bitumen. With her experience in B2B and B2C marketing and communication, Steenhuis will play a key role in establishing and communicating the Aduro Clean Technologies brand, core values, and key messages to raise global awareness and create a unique market positioning for the Company.

“The ability to transform plastic waste and other lower-value resources into something useful and valuable is truly amazing. Aiming to achieve a balance between economic progress and sustainability and promoting the re-using, re-purposing, and recycling of existing material calls for innovation and re-thinking of the status quo. Aduro Clean Technologies is doing exactly that. I am thrilled to be part of such a committed, driven, and highly innovative team and future-driven company, “ said Steenhuis. “I am very much looking forward to adding value to the team and assisting Aduro in raising awareness for its way towards a sustainable future.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Stefanie to Aduro as our new Head of Brand and Marketing," said Chief Executive Officer, Ofer Vicus. "Her extensive experience and history of success make her an invaluable addition to our team as we continue to expand our brand and mission globally."

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

