NBX Warsaw Summit - Shaping the Future of Web3 Space

Warsaw, Poland, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Block Expo will be held on May 24th and 25th at the Multikino Zlote Tarasy in Warsaw. The event brings together the most influential individuals, brands, and projects in the web3 space, offering a unique opportunity to discuss current challenges, trends, and future opportunities.

Metaverse

NBX Warsaw Summit interest is very high, and organizers anticipate to reach a maximum of 2000 attendees at the venue by the end of April. With the maximum venue capacity, NBX has partnered with Unbound to allow participants to join the event online in the Metaverse. It is an extension of the live event that offers many additional surprises.

What awaits in the Metaverse?

- EXPO with Exhibitors & Sponsors from the stationary event + many more online, with possibilities to communicate with brands assistants

- Live Keynotes from the NBX Warsaw Main Stage

- Swag Bags - gifts from Exhibitors & Sponsors that can be claimed by attendees after the NBX Warsaw Summit

Additionally, attendees will have the option to create their own avatars to move around the

Metaverse.

More Info Soon. Tickets sale starts on May 8th.

Top Web3 Brands: Speakers, Sponsors & Exhibitors

Attendees can expect to hear from industry leaders and experts from top web3 brands such as: Polygon, Binance, Polkastarter, BNB Chain, Bitmarkets, BitDAO, LunaPR, and more. In addition, the Expo at the venue and in the Metaverse will feature the best web3 projects, sponsors & exhibitors, including Binance, Chain4Energy, Bitmarkets, Qmall, Kanga, Qlindo,

and others.

What else can be expected?

The NBX Warsaw Summit will also include a dedicated NBX Pitch Arena, an inclusive stage designed for web3 startups to present their ideas and solutions to a group of specialists.

While there are no financial prizes, every participant wins the exposure in front of Pitch Arena Partners: VC’s, Accelerators, Incubators & Launchpads. Additionally, NBX committee will select winners – projects that performed best at Pitch Arena Stage. They will be presented at the Awards Ceremony.

To participate in the NBX Pitch Arena, startup founders have to register via Next Block Expo dedicated website: https://nextblockexpo.com/pitch-contest/.

Other highlights of the event include Women in Web3, a unique initiative with dedicated workshops, panels, and networking sessions. HackOnChain, a three-day web3 hybrid hackathon organized by Web3 Devs Poland, Side Events, and unforgettable Afterparty.

All attendees will have access to the Next Block Expo Networking App, which enables them to chat and schedule 1:1 meetings with other conference participants, and create their own personal agenda for the event.

Meet Our Sponsor

Bitmarkets is an award-winning exchange with 100+ cryptocurrencies available and over 1 million transaction requests per second. For the users' safety, more than 99,9% assets are stored in cold wallet, whitelisting, and transaction confirmations.

Bitmarkets offers a 24/7 support line in more than 20 languages and will be present at the upcoming NBX Warsaw Summit 2023.

About Next Block Expo

Next Block Expo is an extension of the previous event series held under the name Cryptocurrency World Expo. The 2023 edition will be held on a scale of 2000+ attendees offline, 70+ speakers and more than 30 sponsors, exhibitors and partners.

For more information, check out the website https://nextblockexpo.com/ and follow NBX on social media:

