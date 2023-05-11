GPS Capital Markets Honored as ‘Customer Service Department of the Year’ Stevie® Award Winner in the 2023 American Business Awards®

SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS Capital Markets, LLC, a leading fintech firm offering corporate foreign exchange services, has been awarded for the second time, a Stevie® Award as ‘Customer Service Department of the Year’ in the American Business Awards®.



The American Business Awards are the United States’ premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the United States are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

“I am thrilled our Client Experience Team has once again received an American Business Award. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in delivering exceptional products and services to our customers,” said Brandon Parke, President and CEO of GPS Capital Markets. “It also underscores our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and responsible business practices. We have an incredible team that really cares for the success of our clients, and this award serves as a reminder that we must continue to strive for excellence and make a positive impact on those we serve.”

“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. GPS has been known for their customer service with its clientele and is continually striving to exceed expectations with client care and results.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

ABOUT GPS CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, LLC provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risks and execute foreign currency transactions through one unified platform. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom. Learn more at www.gpsfx.com.

