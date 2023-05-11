RAPT Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Company maintains strong cash position of $231.6 million

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based therapeutics company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“In 2023, we are continuing to focus on advancing our two lead programs, RPT193 and FLX475,” said Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of RAPT Therapeutics. “In the first quarter, we expanded our RPT193 program with the initiation of a Phase 2a clinical trial in asthma. We continue to enroll our Phase 2b trial of RPT193 in atopic dermatitis and expect top line data from this trial in mid-2024. These two indications are the first of what we believe could be multiple indications amenable to RPT193 treatment. We also continue to enroll our Phase 2 trial of FLX475 in multiple cancer indications and anticipate providing an update in the second half of this year. Importantly, our cash position is strong and is expected to support our operations through mid-2025.”

Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $29.3 million, compared to $20.5 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $25.6 million, compared to $16.7 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to higher development costs related to RPT193 and early stage programs, as well as increases in personnel expense, lab supplies, facilities and stock-based compensation expense, partially offset by lower development costs related to FLX475.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $6.0 million, compared to $4.7 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increases in expenses for personnel, stock-based compensation, facilities and professional services.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $231.6 million.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based therapeutics company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, RPT193 and FLX475, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of inflammation and cancer, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “could,” “expect,” “look forward,” “plan,” “target,” “will” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Each of these statements is based only on current information, assumptions and expectations that are inherently subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about clinical development progress and the timing of initiation and completion of, and results from, clinical trials of RPT193 and FLX475 and our cash runway. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected or unfavorable safety or efficacy data observed during clinical studies, preliminary data and trends that may not be predictive of future data or results or that may not demonstrate safety or efficacy or lead to regulatory approval, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, including recent lower than expected enrollment in our Phase 2b clinical trial of RPT193 in AD, unanticipated or greater than anticipated impacts or delays due to macroeconomic conditions (including the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, inflation, rising interest rates and other economic uncertainty), changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process and the sufficiency of RAPT’s cash resources. Detailed information regarding risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release may be found in RAPT’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2023 and subsequent filings made by RAPT with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. RAPT disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

RAPT THERAPEUTICS INC.  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS  
(In thousands, except share per share data)  
(Unaudited)  
  
  Three Months
Ended
March 31,		  Three Months
Ended
March 31,		 
  2023  2022 
Revenue $  $641 
Operating expenses:      
Research and development  25,574   16,670 
General and administrative  5,988   4,748 
Total operating expenses  31,562   21,418 
Loss from operations  (31,562)  (20,777)
Other income, net  2,291   309 
Net loss $(29,271) $(20,468)
Other comprehensive income (loss):      
Foreign currency translation loss     (201)
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities  365   (710)
Total comprehensive loss $(28,906) $(21,379)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $(0.76) $(0.69)
Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted  38,280,539   29,572,467 


 
RAPT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
 
  March 31,
2023		  December 31,
2022
Assets (Unaudited)  (1)
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents $45,768  $38,946 
Marketable securities  185,861   210,122 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  2,958   3,626 
Total current assets  234,587   252,694 
Property and equipment, net  2,999   2,539 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  6,526   6,940 
Other assets  4,214   4,036 
Total assets $248,326  $266,209 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable $8,941  $3,365 
Accrued expenses  10,348   8,656 
Operating lease liabilities, current  2,278   2,171 
Other current liabilities  41   32 
Total current liabilities  21,608   14,224 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current  6,248   6,819 
Total liabilities  27,856   21,043 
Commitments     
Stockholders’ equity:     
Preferred stock      
Common stock  3   3 
Additional paid-in capital  617,283   613,073 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  339   (26)
Accumulated deficit  (397,155)  (367,884)
Total stockholders’ equity  220,470   245,166 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $248,326  $266,209 

(1) The consolidated balance sheet for December 31, 2022 has been derived from audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.