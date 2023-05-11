Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market is Expected to Reach $1,244.2 million | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the rotator cuff injury treatment industry is expected to witness notable advancements and improvements. Rotator cuff injuries are a common orthopedic condition that can cause pain, limited mobility, and functional impairment. However, advancements in medical technology, surgical techniques, and rehabilitation approaches are set to enhance patient outcomes and recovery. Minimally invasive surgical procedures, such as arthroscopic techniques, will continue to gain prominence, allowing for smaller incisions, reduced tissue damage, and faster recovery times. Additionally, regenerative medicine approaches, including stem cell therapy and tissue engineering, hold promise for promoting tissue healing and regeneration in the damaged rotator cuff. Moreover, the integration of advanced imaging techniques, such as ultrasound and MRI, will facilitate more accurate diagnosis and treatment planning. Furthermore, personalized rehabilitation programs, incorporating innovative exercises, modalities, and digital health technologies, will help optimize recovery and functional restoration. Overall, these advancements in the rotator cuff injury treatment industry will lead to improved patient outcomes, reduced recovery times, and enhanced quality of life for individuals suffering from rotator cuff injuries.

Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $989.3 million in 2021 and is poised to reach $1,244.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Various factors such as rising number of sports-related shoulder injuries, technological advancements in rotator cuff rupture arthroscopic surgical devices, greater product affordability and market availability, and growing public awareness related to the availability of different treatments for rotator cuff rupture. Moreover, the ongoing developments in regenerative biologics are likely to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the rotator cuff injury treatment market.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $989.3 million Estimated Value by 2026 $1,244.2 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% Market Size Available for 2019–2026 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Treatment Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, MEA Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Novel orthobiologics in pipeline Key Market Drivers Rising number of sports-related shoulder injuries

On the basis of treatment, rotator cuff injury treatment market is segmented into Surgical or curative treatment, physiotherapy or palliative treatment, pharmaceutical drugs or preventive treatment, and orthobiologics.

The Surgical or curative treatment segment has witnessed high adoption due to the increasing prevalence of rotator cuff injuries (especially among sportspersons), rising awareness activities by major market players across key countries, and the availability of medical reimbursements for shoulder replacement procedures.

The surgical or curative treatment market is further segmented into arthroscopy (tendon repair), and traditional or open repair. The traditional repair segment is further classified into shoulder replacement surgery, and open tendon repair/transfer. The arthroscopy segment captured the largest market share due to the growing preference of arthroscopy procedure among orthopedic surgeons, owing to the less damage to the surrounding tissues (less risk of infection), fast recovery rate, and less joint pain and stiffness.

Key Market Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in global rotator cuff injury treatment includes Arthrex (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes) (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), LimaCorporate (Italy), FH ORTHOPEDICS S.A.S. (France), Evolutis India Pvt. Ltd. (India), DJO Global (US), 3S Ortho (France), Breg, Inc. (US), GPC Medical Ltd. (India), and Parcus Medical (US).

Hypothetic Challenges of Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market in Near Future:

Treatment Effectiveness: Despite technological advancements, some cases of rotator cuff injuries may still pose challenges in terms of treatment effectiveness. Certain injuries, such as large or complex tears, may require more extensive surgical interventions or have limited response to conservative treatment options. Finding effective solutions for such cases may remain a challenge.

Cost and Accessibility: Advanced treatment options, including minimally invasive surgeries and regenerative medicine approaches, may come with higher costs. This can potentially limit access to these treatments for individuals without adequate insurance coverage or financial resources. Ensuring equitable access to innovative treatments and managing healthcare costs will be important challenges to address.

Rehabilitation Compliance: Successful recovery from a rotator cuff injury often relies on diligent and consistent rehabilitation. However, patient compliance with rehabilitation protocols can be a challenge, as it requires commitment, time, and effort. Ensuring patient engagement and adherence to rehabilitation plans through personalized approaches and technological solutions will be crucial for optimal outcomes.

Long-term Durability: While advancements in surgical techniques and regenerative medicine hold promise, the long-term durability of treatments for rotator cuff injuries remains a concern. Ensuring that treatments provide lasting results, with reduced rates of re-tears or degeneration, will require ongoing research, monitoring, and refinement of treatment approaches.

Postoperative Complications: Despite improvements in surgical techniques, there is always a risk of postoperative complications, such as infection, stiffness, or nerve damage. Monitoring and managing these potential complications will continue to be a challenge to minimize risks and optimize patient outcomes.

Addressing these hypothetical challenges will require ongoing research, collaboration between healthcare professionals and researchers, patient education, and a focus on personalized and comprehensive treatment approaches. By overcoming these challenges, the rotator cuff injury treatment market can continue to evolve and provide improved care for individuals with rotator cuff injuries.

Top 3 Use Cases of Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market:

Arthroscopic Repair: Arthroscopic surgery is a minimally invasive approach that has become a widely adopted technique for treating rotator cuff injuries. It involves the use of small incisions and specialized instruments to repair the torn tendons of the rotator cuff. Arthroscopic repair offers benefits such as reduced postoperative pain, faster recovery, and improved cosmetic outcomes. This technique is commonly used for smaller to moderate-sized tears and has proven to be effective in restoring shoulder function.

Regenerative Medicine: The use of regenerative medicine approaches, such as stem cell therapy and tissue engineering, shows promise in the treatment of rotator cuff injuries. Stem cells can be harvested from the patient's own body or from other sources and then introduced into the damaged area to promote tissue healing and regeneration. Tissue engineering involves the creation of scaffolds or matrices that provide structural support and promote tissue growth. These regenerative approaches aim to enhance the body's natural healing process and may offer improved outcomes, particularly for more severe or chronic rotator cuff injuries.

Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy: Rehabilitation and physical therapy play a crucial role in the comprehensive treatment of rotator cuff injuries. Following surgical intervention or conservative management, a tailored rehabilitation program helps restore strength, flexibility, and function of the shoulder joint. It involves a range of exercises, manual therapy techniques, and modalities that target the rotator cuff muscles and associated structures. Rehabilitation aims to optimize recovery, improve range of motion, and prevent re-injury. It is an essential component of the overall treatment plan for rotator cuff injuries, enabling patients to regain functional independence and return to their daily activities.

These three use cases highlight the comprehensive approach to treating rotator cuff injuries, incorporating surgical intervention, regenerative medicine approaches, and rehabilitative care. By leveraging these strategies, healthcare professionals can effectively address the various aspects of rotator cuff injuries, promoting healing, restoring function, and improving patient outcomes.

Recent Developments:

In 2021, Stryker announced the acquisition of OrthoSpace, Ltd., with an aim to enlarge its sports medicine product offerings, including surgical products for rotator cuff tear treatment.

In 2021, DePuy Synthes announced the launch of Inhance, a fully integrated shoulder arthroplasty system.

In 2021, Smith & Nephew announced the launch of a knotless suture, Healicoil, used during the arthroscopic treatment of rotator cuff rupture.

