NUMERATOR LAUNCHES NEW DASHBOARDS, STREAMLINING ACCESS TO CONSUMER INSIGHTS

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has launched Numerator Dashboards, a business intelligence solution to help all levels of an organization easily access and monitor panel metrics on demand. Dashboards give users the ability to:

View trended metrics on-the-fly for selected brands and categories across major channels or at the total commerce level

Identify changes in consumer purchase behavior for brands and competitors with retailer and banner level detail

Understand demographic makeup by brand or competitor, time periods and metrics

“Consumer data is at the center of how brands and retailers run their businesses. Consumer insights have historically been centralized in the market research organizations. Numerator Dashboards is our next step in enabling every level of business user to easily access consumer purchasing behavior specific to their brands and business needs,” said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator.

Numerator Dashboards provides visual snapshots with filterable charts and tables that make it simple for both day-to-day users and executives to reference consumer panel metrics and understand them over time. Data available in Numerator Dashboards includes:

Purchase data metrics (e.g., Household Penetration, Buy Rate, Purchase Cycle, etc)

(e.g., Household Penetration, Buy Rate, Purchase Cycle, etc) Trended data for four years (filterable by various lookback windows)

(filterable by various lookback windows) Consumer demographics (e.g., Generation, Ethnicity, Income Level, etc)

(e.g., Generation, Ethnicity, Income Level, etc) Product hierarchy levels (Major Category, Manufacturer, Parent Brand; customization available)

(Major Category, Manufacturer, Parent Brand; customization available) Store hierarchy levels (Channel, Retailer, Banner; customization available)

“Our data is robust, but not everyone has time to run reports that get into the nuances of consumer behavior,” said Shalin Shah, VP Product, Numerator. “Dashboards provide quick insights into the state of brands and categories, allowing decision makers to quickly identify trends and implement strategies to take advantage of what, where, when and how consumers are buying their products.”

About Numerator: