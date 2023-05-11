Carahsoft Named Trend Micro Public Sector Champion of the Year

RESTON, Va., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the Trend Micro Public Sector Champion of the Year. The award was presented to Carahsoft at the 2023 Trend Micro Connections Partner Summit and recognizes Carahsoft’s outstanding performance and contribution over the past year.



As Public Sector Distributor for Trend Micro since 2016, Carahsoft leveraged its dedicated sales and marketing teams, and reseller partners to offer significant value add across Trend Micro’s Government efforts. Over the past year, Carahsoft has promoted and supported Trend Micro’s presence at various lead generation activities and industry education and collaboration events including participation in Carahsoft’s AFCEA West pavilion, moderating a panel discussion at RSA Public Sector Day and hosting a Federal QBR at Carahsoft’s Conference and Collaboration Center.

“We are thrilled to be named Trend Micro’s Public Sector Champion of the Year,” said Ryon Williams, Sales Manager of the Trend Micro Team at Carahsoft. “In a time where cyber threats are so rampant, Carahsoft and our reseller partners are committed to enabling companies like Trend Micro to deliver their crucial solutions to meet this need within the Public Sector. We are proud of our collaboration and growth with Trend Micro and look forward to continued success in delivering security solutions that ensure all aspects of Government agencies’ operations are protected.”

"Carahsoft has been instrumental in our growth within the Public Sector market, and we are grateful for all of their support and expertise,” said Kimberly Mittleman, Director of Federal Channels at Trend Micro. “We congratulate Carahsoft's performance and achievements. Their partnership exemplifies how we can deliver industry-leading solutions together to make a tangible difference in securing the Government and propelling its missions.”

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .