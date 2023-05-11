Mr. Lube Recognized as a Platinum Club Member of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and TORONTO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Lube, Canada’s leading quick lube provider in the automotive maintenance sector, is proud to announce that it has been recognized with the prestigious designation of Platinum Club member by Canada’s Best Managed Companies in 2023.



This is the eleventh consecutive year that Mr. Lube has been selected as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies and the fifth consecutive year as a Platinum Club member!

A Best Managed Company award is the pinnacle of corporate success in Canada. It highlights companies that are focused on their core vision, creating stakeholder value, and excelling in the global economy.

“We are proud to celebrate this achievement with our staff, franchisees, and supplier partners who have all worked together to help us to be recognized as a Platinum Club member by Canada’s Best Managed Companies once again. Everyone in the Mr. Lube family has contributed to ongoing innovation and excellence in customer experience, resulting in our continued growth and success.

The support and collaboration we have seen from our franchisee owners have enabled Mr. Lube to expand our services beyond our traditional oil change model rapidly. Most stores now perform light mechanical work, such as spark plug replacement, and many stores now replace brake pads. We have also expanded our tire services and sales nationwide. This now includes e-commerce tire sales which launched in 2022. These changes required investment in training and equipment by all Mr. Lube stores. This investment helped drive record-setting sales growth and franchisee profit in 2022.

Looking forward, we are excited to continue to meet the needs of Canadian vehicle owners by providing safe and convenient automotive preventative maintenance and repair. We will continue to pioneer new services and to open new locations in underserved markets. We are particularly pleased that despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 Pandemic, we successfully opened 16 new stores between 2020 and 2022: many in new markets.

Our continued achievement as a Platinum Club member of Best Managed Companies exemplifies recognition from industry peers, business leaders, and, most importantly, the communities where we live and work. It is a proud achievement for the entire Mr. Lube Family. This is an affirmation that we continue to build a great Canadian company.

On behalf of Mr. Lube’s Board of Directors, our employees, our franchise owners, and our supplier partners, we are very honoured and humbled to have achieved the prestigious Platinum designation once again,”

President and CEO of Mr. Lube Canada, Pamela Lee.

Sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group, the Best Managed award recognizes Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues of $50 million or greater, demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, governance and financials to achieve sustainable growth.

Now in its 30th year, Canada’s Best Managed Companies remains one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices.

About Mr. Lube Canada

Mr. Lube is Canada's leading quick lube provider in the routine automotive maintenance sector. The company was founded in 1976, pioneering a category of automotive servicing focused on convenience and no appointment necessary. With locations across the country, Mr. Lube is operated by a national network of franchisees. Headquartered in Richmond, BC, the company also has an office in Mississauga, Ontario, to support its national franchise network.

In 2002, Mr. Lube Canada founded the Mr. Lube Foundation to support its corporate goals of giving back to the community and helping those most in need. Today, the Foundation has donated more than $6.1 million to charities nationwide. For more information about Mr. Lube, please visit www.mrlube.com; Facebook/MrLubeCanada (www.facebook.com/MrLubeCanada); Twitter @MrLube (www.twitter.com/MrLube).

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Canada’s Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca .

For additional information, comments or photos, please contact:

Kelly Ma

Director - People and Talent

Mr. Lube Canada

Tel: 604.759.4336

Cell: 604.340.1644

kma@mrlube.com

bestmanagedcompanies@deloitte.ca

www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca