Postmaster General Louis Dejoy to Host Private Session Exclusively for Think Ahead 2023 Attendees; Dusty May, Florida Atlantic University Head Coach Will Share His Philosophy for Fostering Winning Teams

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- thINK, an independent community of Canon Solutions America production inkjet customers, is thrilled to announce that the United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will be joining us for a private session exclusively available to thINK Ahead 2023 attendees. DeJoy will provide attendees with valuable insights on the latest USPS developments, trends, and best practices in the industry.

“We are honored to have Postmaster General Louis DeJoy speak at thINK Ahead 2023,” said Lori Messina, thINK Board President and President, Access Direct. “Attendees will have a rare opportunity to hear directly from the Postmaster General himself and gain exclusive insights into the latest USPS initiatives and trends.”

In addition, thINK is excited to announce special guest speaker FAU head basketball coach, Dusty May, who led the 2022-23 men’s Florida Atlantic University basketball team to what is undoubtedly its greatest season in the school’s history, advancing to the Final Four while posting a program-best 35-4 record. May will share with thINK Ahead 2023 attendees his insights on leadership, teamwork, and motivation styles that foster winning teams.

“Coach May has had a very successful career in coaching and has led several teams to NCAA tournament appearances,” said Francis McMahon, Executive Vice President, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "His expertise in coaching and leadership will inspire me and Canon Solutions America production inkjet customers to excel in our own roles as leaders in the print industry."

The two newly announced guest speakers will join an already impressive line-up of thINK Ahead 2023 speakers, including a special “un-keynote” by Freestyle+, a unique program that was born in 2018 when Anthony Veneziale, Chris Sullivan, and Andrew Bancroft (all members of Lin Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning Broadway show, Freestyle Love Supreme) founded the Freestyle Love Supreme Academy to foster diverse creative voices using improvised freestyle rap.

thINK Ahead attendees will also be able to choose from a variety of educational breakout sessions including workforce development and retention strategies, postal regulations, sustainability, robotics, profitability strategies, keys to maintaining a healthy business, and more. Additional learning opportunities will be available in the Partner Pavilion, with Canon Solutions America inkjet partners on site to share comprehensive inkjet solutions in lively partner discussions and in thINK theater presentations.

In addition, Canon Solutions America will share an update on the print industry and innovative inkjet technologies, and invites thINK Ahead attendees who want to come early or stay after the event to view demos and tour the Canon Americas Customer Innovation Center. While at the Canon Americas Customer Innovation Center, thINK Ahead attendees can get inkjet inspiration at the Inkjet Print Innovation Wall, a display of innovative inkjet print projects submitted by Canon Solutions America inkjet customers.

Well-known and loved by all thINK Ahead attendees, once again on the thINK Ahead agenda are the fun and lively evening events and a variety of health and wellness activities that enable thINK Ahead attendees to network and build relationships in a conference atmosphere unlike any other.

The thINK Ahead 2023 conference will take place July 17-19 at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Florida, and registration is open to all Canon Solutions America production inkjet customers.

To learn more about thINK and thINK Ahead 2023, visit thINKForum.com.

About thINK

thINK is an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon Solutions America is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit thinkforum.com.

###

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.

Attachments