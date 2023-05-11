authID Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

DENVER, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID® [Nasdaq: AUID] a leading provider of secure identity authentication solutions today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"Balancing uncompromised cybersecurity with an easy user experience, authID’s biometric identity technology delivers the enhanced, non-repudiable authentication needed to protect both workforce and consumer applications against identity fraud and cyberattacks associated with compromised credentials,” said CEO Rhon Daguro.

“With exponential growth predicted for digital transactions, the authID team is focused on achieving market momentum by delivering the faster, frictionless, and accurate user identity solutions on which highly secure enterprises and digital commerce will be built,” concluded Daguro.

Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023:

The following highlights comprise results from continuing operations.

Total revenue was $0.04 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared with $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. The reduction was primarily attributed to revenue from a legacy authentication product that was discontinued in April 2022.

Loss for the three-month period in 2023 was $5.2 million, of which non-cash and one-time severance charges were $3.0 million, compared with a loss of $5.1 million, of which non-cash and one-time severance charges were $2.3 million, for the comparable period in 2022.

Net loss per share was $0.21 for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared with net loss per share of $0.22 for the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $2.2 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared with an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to cost savings from the restructuring plan executed in the first quarter of 2023.

In March, the Company secured financing of up to $3.6 million under a facility agreement with Stephen J. Garchik, and completed a $0.9 million initial drawdown before fees, and expenses.



Please refer to Table 1 for reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure).

Operational Highlights for the First Quarter of 2023:





About authID Inc.

At authID (Nasdaq: AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure identity verification and authentication through Verified™, an easy-to-integrate strong authentication platform. Verified combines document-based identity verification with strong FIDO2 passwordless device authentication and cloud biometrics to deliver identity-first cybersecurity for both workforce and consumer applications. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID establishes trusted digital identities, binds an identity to provisioned devices, and eliminates the risks of passwords to deliver the faster, frictionless, and accurate user identity solutions demanded by today’s digital ecosystem. For more information, go to www.authID.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Information.

The Company provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this statement. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with our results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, provides useful information about our period-over-period results. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of comparable companies. We also rely on Adjusted EBITDA as a primary measure to review and assess the operating performance of our company and our management. These non-GAAP key business indicators, which include Adjusted EBITDA, should not be considered replacements for and should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net loss adjusted to exclude: (1) interest expense, (2) interest income, (3) income tax expense, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) stock-based compensation expense and (6) severance and certain other items management believes affect the comparability of operating results. Please see Table 1 below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA – continuing operations to net loss – continuing operations, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.





TABLE 1

Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA Continuing Operations.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Loss from continuing operations $ (5,220,239 ) $ (5,104,208 ) Addback: Interest expense, debt discount and debt issuance costs amortization expense 800,073 32,857 Other expense (income) - (1,456 ) Severance expenses 811,041 150,000 Depreciation and amortization 76,017 215,476 Taxes - 4,972 Non-cash recruiting fees 492,000 - Stock compensation 840,021 1,866,989 Adjusted EBITDA continuing operations (Non-GAAP) $ (2,201,087 ) $ (2,835,370 )

AUTHID INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: Verified software license $ 35,778 $ 35,493 Legacy authentication services 2,078 129,559 Total revenues, net 37,856 165,052 Operating Expenses: General and administrative 3,276,191 3,643,909 Research and development 1,105,814 1,373,502 Depreciation and amortization 76,017 215,476 Total operating expenses 4,458,022 5,232,887 Loss from continuing operations (4,420,166 ) (5,067,835 ) Other (Expense) Income Interest expense including debts issuance costs amortization (800,073 ) (32,857 ) Other income - 1,456 Other expense, net (800,073 ) (31,401 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (5,220,239 ) (5,099,236 ) Income tax expense - (4,972 ) Loss from continuing operations (5,220,239 ) (5,104,208 ) Loss from discontinued operations (2,255 ) (196,520 ) Net loss $ (5,222,494 ) $ (5,300,728 ) Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted Continuing operations $ (0.21 ) $ (0.22 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 25,325,154 23,563,852

AUTHID INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS