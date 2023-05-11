Eton Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results





Product sales and royalty revenue of $5.3 million up 144% from Q1 2022 and 52% from Q4 2022

Launched Betaine Anhydrous

Management to hold conference call today at 4:30pm ET





DEER PARK, Ill., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (“Eton” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“We are pleased to announce exceptional first quarter results. ALKINDI SPRINKLE® and Carglumic Acid both delivered record revenue and tremendous growth, aided by the onboarding of our newly expanded sales force. Both products are positioned for continued growth through the rest of the year and beyond, plus we are adding the launch of Betaine Anhydrous which should further boost our growth,” said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals. “With our strong cash position and expectation to reach profitability in the near future, we are in a prime position to continue opportunistically expanding our rare disease portfolio.”

First Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Ninth straight quarter of sequential growth in product sales and royalty revenue. Eton reported first quarter 2023 product sales and royalty revenue of $5.3 million, representing 144% growth over the prior year period and 52% growth over the fourth quarter of 2022.

Record sales of Carglumic Acid. The company continues to see strong demand for the product from patients and prescribers. The first quarter results benefited from key account conversions that the company believes are a direct result of its expanded sales team.

Record sales of ALKINDI SPRINKLE. ALKINDI SPRINKLE also saw strong revenue and patient growth during the first quarter of 2023. During the quarter, Eton launched a new direct to consumer campaign and implemented initiatives to further increase its engagement with the adrenal insufficiency community.

Launch of Betaine Anhydrous. This week, Eton announced the launch of Betaine Anhydrous. Betaine Anhydrous shares a prescriber base with Carglumic Acid, and both products are expected to benefit from the co-promotion and increased interactions with metabolic geneticists.

Acquired rare disease product candidate ET-600. During the quarter, Eton acquired ET-600, an innovative product candidate under development for a rare pediatric endocrinology condition. If approved, ET-600 would address a significant unmet need and have the same prescriber base as ALKINDI SPRINKLE. The Company expects to file a New Drug Application for the product in 2024.

First Quarter Financial Results

Net Revenue: Net revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $5.3 million compared with $2.2 million in the prior year period. In both periods, revenue was comprised entirely of product sales and royalties, and the increase was driven primarily by growth in ALKINDI SPRINKLE and Carglumic Acid.

Gross Profit: Gross profit for the first quarter of 2023 was $3.3 million compared with $1.3 million in the prior year period.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $0.5 million compared to $1.6 million in the prior year period. The decrease in R&D expenses was due primarily to a $0.5 million one-time development milestone payment made in the first quarter of 2022.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $5.3 million compared to $4.8 million in the prior year period. The increase in G&A expenses was due primarily to incremental employee-related expenses associated with our sales force expansion. $0.9 million of first quarter 2023 G&A expenses were non-cash.

Net Income: Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $2.7 million or $0.10 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $5.3 million or $0.21 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Cash Position: As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $14.7 million.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements associated with the expected ability of Eton to undertake certain activities and accomplish certain goals and objectives. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Eton’s business strategy, Eton’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the safety and efficacy of Eton’s product candidates, Eton’s plans and expected timing with respect to regulatory filings and approvals, and the size and growth potential of the markets for Eton’s product candidates. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Eton’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. These and other risks concerning Eton’s development programs and financial position are described in additional detail in Eton’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Eton undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.



About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has three FDA approved products in ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, Carglumic Acid tablets, and Betaine Anhydrous for oral solution, and four late-stage pipeline candidates under development with dehydrated alcohol injection, ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector, ET-400, and ET-600. In addition, the Company receives royalties on three FDA-approved products and is entitled to receive milestone payments on other products. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: Licensing revenue $ — $ — Product sales and royalties 5,304 2,176 Total net revenues 5,304 2,176 Cost of sales: Licensing revenue — — Product sales and royalties 1,958 849 Total cost of sales 1,958 849 Gross profit 3,346 1,327 Operating expenses: Research and development 535 1,618 General and administrative 5,345 4,796 Total operating expenses 5,880 6,414 (Loss) income from operations (2,534 ) (5,087 ) Other (expense) income: Interest and other expense, net (126 ) (243 ) (Loss) income before income tax expense (2,660 ) (5,330 ) Income tax expense — — Net (loss) income $ (2,660 ) $ (5,330 ) Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.21 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 25,525 25,301





Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,708 $ 16,305 Accounts receivable, net 2,874 1,852 Inventories 437 557 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,099 1,290 Total current assets 19,118 20,004 Property and equipment, net 56 72 Intangible assets, net 4,573 4,754 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 169 188 Other long-term assets, net 12 12 Total assets $ 23,928 $ 25,030 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,233 $ 1,766 Current portion of long-term debt 1,339 1,033 Accrued liabilities 4,922 3,662 Total current liabilities 7,494 6,461 Long-term debt, net of discount and including accrued fees 5,107 5,384 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 86 107 Total liabilities 12,687 11,952 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 25,504,378 and 25,353,119 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 26 25 Additional paid-in capital 117,009 116,187 Accumulated deficit (105,794 ) (103,134 ) Total stockholders’ equity 11,241 13,078 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 23,928 $ 25,030



