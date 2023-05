Phunware Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or the “Company”), the pioneer of Location Based SaaS and offers the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize their anytime, anywhere users worldwide, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.



“This past quarter we expanded our breadth of reach and depth of engagement with major brands for our market-leading Location Based Platform,” said Russ Buyse, CEO of Phunware. “We are thrilled to add Siemens as a channel partner through their Siemens Connect Ecosystem. Partners like Siemens are a prime example of the types of relationships we intend to forge and will be a key accelerator for bookings on our Platform in 2023 and beyond. I’m also encouraged by the progress made by major brands moving deeper through our sales pipeline. At the same time, our product team made huge strides in realizing our vision for Contextual Engagement on our Platform. Phunware gives brands the tools and reach to enhance the consumer experience, increase customer satisfaction and provide a strong return on investment. Looking ahead, we intend to continue ramping our go-to-market efforts to capture as much market share as possible.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results



Net revenues for the quarter totaled $4.7 million

Platform revenues were $1.3 million

Hardware revenues were $3.4 million

Net loss was $(4.3) million

Net loss per share was $(0.04)

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(5.6) million

Recent Business Highlights

Conference Call Information

Phunware management will host a conference call today (May 11, 2023) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 888-506-0062 in the United States, or 973-528-0011 from international locations with access code: 196075. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.phunware.com.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share information) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash $ 694 $ 1,955 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $198 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,200 958 Inventory 2,671 2,780 Digital assets 2,530 10,137 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 807 1,033 Total current assets 7,902 16,863 Property and equipment, net 206 221 Goodwill 31,136 31,113 Intangible assets, net 2,357 2,524 Right-of-use asset 3,489 3,712 Other assets 367 402 Total assets $ 45,457 $ 54,835 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,765 $ 7,699 Accrued expenses 2,506 2,895 Lease liability 961 954 Deferred revenue 1,512 2,904 PhunCoin deposits 1,202 1,202 Current maturities of long-term debt, net 5,687 9,667 Warrant liability 3 256 Total current liabilities 19,636 25,577 Deferred revenue 1,072 1,274 Lease liability 2,848 3,103 Total liabilities 23,556 29,954 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 104,469,310 shares issued and 104,007,810 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and 103,153,337 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022, respectively 10 10 Treasury stock at cost; 461,500 and 0 shares at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (475 ) — Additional paid-in capital 277,303 275,562 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (449 ) (472 ) Accumulated deficit (254,488 ) (250,219 ) Total stockholders’ equity 21,901 24,881 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 45,457 $ 54,835





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (In thousands, except per share information) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Net revenues $ 4,747 $ 6,778 Cost of revenues 4,386 5,007 Gross profit 361 1,771 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 1,128 1,485 General and administrative 4,712 4,305 Research and development 1,772 1,003 Total operating expenses 7,612 6,793 Operating loss (7,251 ) (5,022 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (537 ) (381 ) Impairment of digital assets (50 ) (9,353 ) Gain on sale of digital assets 3,214 26 Fair value adjustment of warrant liability 253 (213 ) Other income, net 102 26 Total other income (expense) 2,982 (9,895 ) Loss before taxes (4,269 ) (14,917 ) Income tax expense — — Net loss (4,269 ) (14,917 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Cumulative translation adjustment 23 (32 ) Comprehensive loss $ (4,246 ) $ (14,949 ) Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted-average common shares used to compute loss per share, basic and diluted 103,169 96,844





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net loss $ (4,269 ) $ (14,917 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 289 155 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of warrant liability (253 ) 213 Gain on sale of digital assets (3,214 ) (26 ) Impairment of digital assets 50 9,353 Stock-based compensation 1,362 564 Other adjustments 357 (71 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (245 ) (248 ) Inventory 241 (2,063 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 261 (687 ) Accounts payable 67 219 Accrued expenses (89 ) (1,489 ) Lease liability payments (345 ) (173 ) Deferred revenue (1,594 ) (1,001 ) Net cash used in operating activities (7,382 ) (10,171 ) Investing activities Proceeds received from sale of digital assets 10,790 — Purchase of digital assets — (489 ) Capital expenditures (6 ) (80 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 10,784 (569 ) Financing activities Payments on borrowings (4,270 ) (1,566 ) Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 58 16 Payment for stock repurchase (475 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (4,687 ) (1,550 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash and restricted cash 24 (32 ) Net decrease in cash (1,261 ) (12,322 ) Cash at the beginning of the period 1,955 23,137 Cash at the end of the period $ 694 $ 10,815





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 434 $ 204 Income taxes paid $ — $ — Supplemental disclosures of non-cash financing activities: Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisition of Lyte Technology, Inc. $ — $ 1,125 Issuance of common stock for payment of bonuses previously accrued $ 347 $ —

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Net loss $ (4,269 ) $ (14,917 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 188 186 Add back: Interest expense 537 381 EBITDA (3,544 ) (14,350 ) Add Back: Stock-based compensation 1,362 564 Add Back: Impairment of digital currencies 50 9,353 (Less)/Add back: Fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities (253 ) 213 Less: Gain on sale of digital assets (3,214 ) (26 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,599 ) $ (4,246 )





Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 Gross profit $ 361 $ 1,771 Add back: Stock-based compensation 253 46 Adjusted gross profit $ 614 $ 1,817 Adjusted gross margin 12.9 % 26.8 %