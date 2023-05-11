THOR URBANA, TO OPEN ‘THE PARK’ THIS SUMMER IN SAN LUIS POTOSI, MEXICO

Mexico City, Mexico, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Urbana, a leading real estate development and investment company with headquarters in Mexico City, is set to open “The Park,” a $1.94 million, 60,000 square meter shopping center with over 140 stores.

Brands featured in the shopping center include Zara, Zara Home, American Eagle, Old Navy, H&M, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Pull&Bear, Tommy Hilfiger, Bimba and Lola, Mango, Pergo Furniture, Cinemex Platinum among others.

“We understand the importance of strengthening the growth of local economies and promoting the development of the communities where we operate,” said Joe Sitt, Chairman of Thor Equities Group.

Jimmy Arakanji, Co-CEO of Thor Urbana added, “With The Park San Luis Potosí, we bring an innovative, beautiful space in addition to generating over 3,000 direct jobs. We are looking forward to our grand opening this summer.”

Thor Urbana is focused on supporting the growth of local economies and this project will bring 3,000 jobs to the area. This will be an enclave of business, eateries and entertainment in a great location that will catapult the area to growth. It is also minutes from the San Luis Potosí convention center and Tangamanga Park.

Thor’s recent activity includes the acquisition of an industrial asset in Southern California earlier this month, 10516 Commerce Way in Fontana, representing the fourth acquisition in the sought-after logistics area. Thor has amassed a widespread portfolio with holdings in key markets in New Jersey, California, Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania and Illinois in the US; and Spain, France, the UK, and the Netherlands abroad. In 2022, Thor launched its latest venture, Thor Digital, a division specializing on the acquisition and development of data centers across Europe with an equity commitment of up to US $3 billion and a goal of US $9 billion in acquisitions value.

ABOUT THOR EQUITIES GROUP:

Thor Equities Group invests in innovative businesses globally and owns property in key urban markets throughout the United States, Europe, Canada, and Latin America. Founded by Chairman Joseph J. Sitt, Thor Equities is based in New York City with offices in London, Paris, Madrid, Mexico City, San Francisco, and Miami. The company specializes in identifying and maximizing the value of its holdings and generating strong returns for investors. For further information, please contact: