Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Ståhlberg, Kaarina

Managers’ Transactions

May 12, 2023, at 1:15 p.m. (EEST)

Managers' Transactions – Ståhlberg, Kaarina

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ståhlberg, Kaarina

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Vaisala Oyj

LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20230511195118_33

Transaction date: 2023-05-11

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900682

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 397 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 397 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

More information

Paula Liimatta

+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup linkedin.com/Vaisala