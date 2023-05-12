Vaisala Corporation
Managers’ Transactions
May 12, 2023, at 1:15 p.m. (EEST)
Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Syrjänen, Tuomas
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Syrjänen, Tuomas
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20230511195118_32
Transaction date: 2023-05-11
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 397 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 397 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
More information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup linkedin.com/Vaisala